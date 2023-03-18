NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jalen Carter Viewed as Unlikely to Fall Outside Top 10 Picks

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jalen Carter's underwhelming performance at Georgia's pro day and recent plea deal after being charged with street racing and reckless driving is reportedly unlikely to significantly impact his stock in the 2023 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Matt Miller, scouts around the league believe Carter will still be a top-10 pick because he "has too much talent to fall very far."

Earlier this week, Carter's attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN's Mark Schlabach the 21-year-old pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and will be required to attend a defensive driving course approved by the state of Georgia.

