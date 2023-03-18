X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Questions Rumors About $20M Contract Demand, Says '4 Ain't Enough'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to dispel the rumor that he is seeking a contract worth $20 million per year on Saturday.

    OBJ tweeted the following, indicating that while he may not be looking for $20 million annually, he also doesn't want to be lowballed:

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    I'm just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I'm sayin is 4 AINT enough

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Beckham's desire to land a deal that pays him $20 million per season last week, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported OBJ had made "no financial demands" after working out for multiple teams.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

