Odell Beckham Jr. Questions Rumors About $20M Contract Demand, Says '4 Ain't Enough'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to dispel the rumor that he is seeking a contract worth $20 million per year on Saturday.

OBJ tweeted the following, indicating that while he may not be looking for $20 million annually, he also doesn't want to be lowballed:

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Beckham's desire to land a deal that pays him $20 million per season last week, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported OBJ had made "no financial demands" after working out for multiple teams.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.