BJ Flores, Jake Paul's Trainer and Former Boxer, Shot in Robbery Attempt in Colombia

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BJ Flores, a former boxer who is Jake Paul's head trainer, was shot during a robbery attempt in Colombia on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, Flores is recovering, and "it appears he's going to be OK." Paul has yet to comment on the shooting.

Flores said in a social media post that the shooting occurred while he was vacationing in Medellín. He said he was sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle at a stop light when two armed motorcycle drivers pulled up beside him and pointed a gun at his head.

The 44-year-old eventually got away, but he said "they tried to steal my wallet and watch" before shots were fired.

"They shot me one time in the leg and I defended myself the best way I could," Flores said.

Flores made it to an emergency room, and at the time of his social media post, he said doctors told him the bullet was still lodged in his thigh and he would be undergoing surgery to remove it.

Prior to the procedure, Flores detailed the injuries he sustained, which included a knot on his head, a cut on his hand and a bloody wound on his leg.

"Thank you for the well wishes," Flores wrote on his Instagram. "I will learn from this….. Be safe out there please. Life is precious."

The former fighter had a 34-4-1 record during his professional career, which spanned from 2003 to 2018. After his retirement, he began as a sparring partner for Paul before taking over as head trainer in 2021.