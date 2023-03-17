X

    Texas' Balance Lionized by Twitter in Comfortable NCAA Tournament Win vs. Colgate

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 17, 2023

    DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 16: Marcus Carr #5 of the Texas Longhorns shoots against the Colgate Raiders during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Arena on March 16, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    The No. 2 Texas Longhorns hit 13 of 23 three-pointers en route to an 81-61 win over the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Thursday.

    Colgate entered the game as the No. 1 three-point-shooting team in the country (40.8 percent). Texas was 190th at 33.9 percent.

    Yet the Longhorns proved nearly unbeatable from deep, making threes whenever a pesky and talented Colgate team tried to get back into the game against a heavy favorite.

    Sir'Jabari Rice hit seven of 10 three-pointers en route to 23 points. Marcus Carr scored 17 points and made four of six threes. When they weren't cooking from deep, Dylan Disu was doing work inside with 17 points and nine boards.

    Meanwhile, Colgate went uncharacteristically ice cold from beyond the arc (3-of-15). All seven rotation players scored at least five points, led by Ryan Moffatt and Keegan Records with 13 apiece.

    It was still a great season for Colgate, which made the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years and won the Patriot League.

    However, the Longhorns showed why they should be considered national title contenders after coming into March Madness hot on the heels of a Big 12 tournament championship.

    Twitter recognized its efforts from the three-point line and otherwise, with a notable hat tip to Rice.

    Imagine Losing 49-0 @Doc_Texas

    "Colgate is the best 3 pt shooting team in this tournament."<br><br>Texas: <a href="https://t.co/N6TEt4QyeE">pic.twitter.com/N6TEt4QyeE</a>

    Will Baizer @WillBaizer

    Texas pretended all year to be inept from behind the arc. Played the long con. If I'm Colgate's coach, I'm pissed. Texas hustled me.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Texas looking like Colgate behind the arc 🔥

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    Texas has two insanely good guards and like five forwards who can dunk the hell out of a lob. I think this Colgate team could have given a lot of protected seeds trouble tonight, but the Longhorns are just too talented.

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    No reserve player in the last 13 years has more three-pointers made in a single NCAA Tournament game than Sir'Jabari Rice (7). <a href="https://t.co/qIVnbKJl0A">pic.twitter.com/qIVnbKJl0A</a>

    Chris @hornsupchris

    Who is Sir'Jabari Rice? To the blind, he is the light. To the hungry, he is bread. To the sick, he is the cure. To the lonely, he is company. To the sad, he is joy. To the prisoner, he is freedom. For the poor, he is treasure. For me, he is everything.

    Tate Frazier @tatefrazier

    Sir'Jabari Rice is unconscious right now, love him

    Longhorn Republic @LonghornPod

    Colgate had some spurts, kept fighting. Great poise from Texas, looking every bit the veteran team and responding each time.

    Will Baizer @WillBaizer

    "Colgate is the best three point shooting team in the tournament"<br><br>Texas: <a href="https://t.co/fzkZIzw1kl">pic.twitter.com/fzkZIzw1kl</a>

    Brian Rauf @brauf33

    Colgate threatened time and time again to put sone real game pressure on Texas. But, each time, the Longhorns responded to keep the Raiders at bay. That was a high-level, mature performance from Texas

    Texas will play the winner of No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M in the second round Saturday.

