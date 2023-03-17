Texas' Balance Lionized by Twitter in Comfortable NCAA Tournament Win vs. Colgate

Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns hit 13 of 23 three-pointers en route to an 81-61 win over the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Thursday.

Colgate entered the game as the No. 1 three-point-shooting team in the country (40.8 percent). Texas was 190th at 33.9 percent.

Yet the Longhorns proved nearly unbeatable from deep, making threes whenever a pesky and talented Colgate team tried to get back into the game against a heavy favorite.

Sir'Jabari Rice hit seven of 10 three-pointers en route to 23 points. Marcus Carr scored 17 points and made four of six threes. When they weren't cooking from deep, Dylan Disu was doing work inside with 17 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Colgate went uncharacteristically ice cold from beyond the arc (3-of-15). All seven rotation players scored at least five points, led by Ryan Moffatt and Keegan Records with 13 apiece.

It was still a great season for Colgate, which made the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years and won the Patriot League.

However, the Longhorns showed why they should be considered national title contenders after coming into March Madness hot on the heels of a Big 12 tournament championship.

Twitter recognized its efforts from the three-point line and otherwise, with a notable hat tip to Rice.

Texas will play the winner of No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M in the second round Saturday.

