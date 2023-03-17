Ranking Most Likely Scenarios for Cardinals' No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 5

The Arizona Cardinals currently serve as the NFL's version of Dr. Strange in Avengers: Infinity War. They're surveying all of the possible futures to determine which path is the best option for all involved.

When the Carolina Panthers' deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick became official, the third overall selection became the initial inflection point for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Panthers and Texans are essentially locked into quarterback selections at the top of this year's draft. With two signal-callers off the board that quickly, other QB-needy squads will look at the third choice, realize the Cardinals are set with Kyler Murray behind center and see the Indianapolis Colts, who are desperate for a young franchise quarterback, own the fourth selection.

The Cardinals could trade down, especially with a new general manager, coaching staff, philosophies and systems being put into place. Multiple suitors should inquire about the price to move into the third slot.

Arizona could also take the best player available and add a premium talent to a subpar roster.

General manager Monti Ossenfort may not be the Sorcerer Supreme, but he must weigh a myriad of possibilities. The following are the most likely outcomes for this year's third overall draft pick based on either level of desperation by other teams or simply the most logical pathway for the Cardinals.