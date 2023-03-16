X

    Mets' Edwin Diaz Taken off in Wheelchair with Knee Injury from WBC Celebration

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico is carried off the field after sustaining an injury while celebrating a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic during their World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair on Wednesday night after pitching for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

    Díaz appeared to injury himself while celebrating with teammates after a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

    Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration <a href="https://t.co/G9Md6SBrEj">pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj</a>

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it was a right knee injury, which the Mets later confirmed.

    Edwin Díaz injured his right knee after tonight's WBC game. He will undergo imaging tomorrow and we will update when appropriate.

    Díaz managed to get the save in a crucial victory over the Dominican Republic, striking out Ketel Marte, Jean Segura and Teoscar Hernández. His teammates surrounded him, and as they jumped together jubilantly, Díaz appeared to hurt himself.

    His brother, Alexis Díaz, was brought to tears over the situation:

    Alexis Diaz was brought to tears after his brother Edwin suffered an injury after Puerto Rico's win <a href="https://t.co/y4zQ5Lod6F">pic.twitter.com/y4zQ5Lod6F</a>

    Yadier Molina said the team would provide more updates after Díaz underwent testing this evening:

    Yadier Molina says Edwin Diaz is still undergoing tests and they should have more info tonight. You can just sense the heaviness in Molina's voice from the moment he sat down. <a href="https://t.co/8C0cEoJ9lU">pic.twitter.com/8C0cEoJ9lU</a>

    It was a must-win game for both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as Venezuela had already won Group D.

    Puerto Rico's win sets them up with a matchup against Group C's top team, Mexico, while the loaded Dominican Republic is shockingly out of the tournament. That sends home superstars like Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Manny Machado and Rafael Devers.

    Meanwhile, the Mets and the team's fans will be very carefully monitoring the status of Díaz's knee going forward, with the start of the regular season just 15 days away. Losing Díaz to a significant injury would be a brutal blow for a Mets team with World Series hopes this season.

    The 28-year-old is one of baseball's best closers, notching 32 saves in 35 attempts last season with a 1.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. It was his second straight season with 32 saves and his fourth season with at least that many saves. He cashed in with a five-year, $102 million deal in the offseason.

    If Díaz is lost for a significant time, some combination of Adam Ottavino, David Robertson and Brooks Raley—once he's healthy—would likely handle save situations for the Mets.