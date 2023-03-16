Mets' Edwin Diaz Taken off in Wheelchair with Knee Injury from WBC Celebration

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair on Wednesday night after pitching for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Díaz appeared to injury himself while celebrating with teammates after a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it was a right knee injury, which the Mets later confirmed.

Díaz managed to get the save in a crucial victory over the Dominican Republic, striking out Ketel Marte, Jean Segura and Teoscar Hernández. His teammates surrounded him, and as they jumped together jubilantly, Díaz appeared to hurt himself.

His brother, Alexis Díaz, was brought to tears over the situation:

Yadier Molina said the team would provide more updates after Díaz underwent testing this evening:

It was a must-win game for both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as Venezuela had already won Group D.

Puerto Rico's win sets them up with a matchup against Group C's top team, Mexico, while the loaded Dominican Republic is shockingly out of the tournament. That sends home superstars like Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Manny Machado and Rafael Devers.

Meanwhile, the Mets and the team's fans will be very carefully monitoring the status of Díaz's knee going forward, with the start of the regular season just 15 days away. Losing Díaz to a significant injury would be a brutal blow for a Mets team with World Series hopes this season.

The 28-year-old is one of baseball's best closers, notching 32 saves in 35 attempts last season with a 1.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. It was his second straight season with 32 saves and his fourth season with at least that many saves. He cashed in with a five-year, $102 million deal in the offseason.

If Díaz is lost for a significant time, some combination of Adam Ottavino, David Robertson and Brooks Raley—once he's healthy—would likely handle save situations for the Mets.