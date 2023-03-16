Darius Slay, Eagles Agree to 3-Year, $42M Contract Extension After Release Rumors

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Darius Slay isn't leaving the Philadelphia Eagles after all.

The veteran cornerback agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension with the Eagles that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2025 season, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The deal includes $23 million fully guaranteed money.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal,

This comes after Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Eagles planned on releasing the veteran following three seasons with the team.

For his part, Slay was nothing but appreciative of his time in the City of Brotherly Love:

The situation surrounding the 32-year-old was one of the more notable ones of the offseason, as ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on March 10 that the Eagles allowed him to seek a trade even though they were "hopeful" he would stay with them.

Slay even tweeted he wanted to stay in response to former teammate DeVonta Smith.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted around the same time that he was looking for a new contract with guaranteed money. The Mississippi State product was set to have the highest cap hit among all cornerbacks in 2023 at $26.1 million on the final year of his previous deal with the Eagles.

Ultimately, he and the Eagles were able to find a solution to keep him in the City of Brotherly Love.

Slay entered the league as a second-round pick in 2013 and played for the Detroit Lions for the first seven seasons of his career before they traded him to Philadelphia ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler with Detroit during a tenure that also saw him earn 2017 All-Pro first-team recognition when he led the league with eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

The success continued with the Eagles as a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl during the past season and finished with 55 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions.

While there may be some concern about Slay's age, he has proved durable throughout his career and never played fewer than 13 games in a season. He was also excellent in 2022 for a Super Bowl team and didn't show many signs of slowing down.

Philadelphia—which also was able to re-sign Slay's running mate at cornerback, James Bradberry, this offseason—hopes another Super Bowl run is in the cards following this move.