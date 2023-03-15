Giants Rumors: Mecole Hardman, DJ Chark Linked to NYG in 2023 NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

The New York Giants have been connected to wide receivers Mecole Hardman and DJ Chark in free agency, per Art Stapleton of The Record and NorthJersey.com.

The 5'10", 187-pound Hardman has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowls in 2019 and 2022. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games in 2022.

Hardman underwent surgery for a groin injury in February, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The 6'4", 198-pound Chark spent last season with the Detroit Lions after playing his first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year-old caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Chark suffered a fractured left ankle in 2021 that limited him to just four games. He missed six straight games in 2022 when a left ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. The former LSU star started the last seven games of the season and amassed 94 or more receiving yards in three games.

The Giants are in need of wide receiver help. General manager Joe Schoen said as much in the premiere episode of Giants Life: The Process, noting the team was "pretty thin" at the position.

Darius Slayton and Richie James, who were New York's top two wideouts last season, are free agents. The Giants retained Isaiah Hodgins and will welcome back 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson from a torn ACL, but they need more help.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants used their first-round pick (No. 25) or a Day 2 selection (Nos. 57 or 89) on a wideout, and they may try to upgrade the position via free agency as well.