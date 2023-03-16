UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Leon Edwards shocked the MMA world with his knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, now he'll have to prove it was no fluke against his rival at UFC 286 from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Usman seemed to be winning the fight for the second time they'd met in their careers. That is, until Edwards unleashed a high kick heard 'round the world and ended The Nigerian Nightmare's title reign, which featured five successful defenses.

But there's a saying in the world of combat sports that a fighter isn't a true champion until he defends his belt, and that's the obstacle Edwards will have to overcome here.

Elsewhere on the card, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will meet in an important lightweight contender. The two will meet in the co-main event in a fight that will have ramifications for the title picture in the 155-pound division.

Here's a look at the complete card, schedule and odds for the night, along with the latest buzz heading into weigh-ins.