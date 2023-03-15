Saints' Jameis Winston Says He's 'Still a Championship Caliber Starting Quarterback'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Jameis Winston will likely back up Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints during the 2023 campaign, but the Florida State product still believes he is a "championship caliber starting quarterback."

He said as much in a message he posted on Instagram and Twitter explaining why he returned to the Saints.

"Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship caliber starting quarterback in this league," it said in part. "However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go.

"Most importantly, I need to stay healthy to get me where I want to go in my career! With that being said, I will serve and lead however I need to see this organization and city win! I am proud to say for one more year, at least Who Dat!"

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Winston returned to the Saints on an amended contract of one year and $4 million after he was set to make $12.8 million in base salary. The new deal, which can be worth as much as $8 million with incentives, helped create more salary-cap space for New Orleans.

With Andy Dalton headed to the Carolina Panthers, Winston figures to be Carr's backup.

As the 29-year-old mentioned in his post, injuries have been part of the problem for him of late. His 2021 campaign ended when he suffered a torn ACL, and back and foot injuries relegated him to the sidelines last year.

Dalton started in his place and held on to the role even after Winston was healthy enough to return.

Winston hasn't lived up to expectations since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft following a stellar collegiate career at Florida State. He began his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has started more than nine games just once since 2018.

While he will likely be a backup, expectations should still be high in New Orleans with the addition of Carr to an offense that will feature Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

With Tom Brady no longer in Tampa Bay following his retirement, the NFC South Division is wide-open. Anything less than a playoff spot would be a disappointment for the Saints.