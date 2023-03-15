Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Bucs Expected to Have Interest in RB After Cowboys Release

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott might be staying in the NFC.

While NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Dallas Cowboys will release him with a post-June 1 designation, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "expected" to be one of the teams that are interested in pursuing him in free agency.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram previously reported the Cowboys were "set to part ways" with the running back.

Hill called Elliott facing a pay cut or release from the Cowboys "inevitable" after they used the $10.1 million franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard this offseason.

The Ohio State product was set to count $16.4 million against the 2023 salary cap and carried a $10.4 million base salary, per Hill, which would have been quite the financial commitment to the running back position when paired with Pollard's franchise tag.

Tampa Bay makes sense as a potential destination considering it could use more depth with Leonard Fournette's impending release. What's more, former Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete now holds that position with the Buccaneers, so there is plenty of familiarity in place.

There was a time when Elliott was widely considered one of the best offensive players in the league.

Dallas selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2016 draft following a standout college career with the Buckeyes, and he wasted no time establishing himself as a weapon by leading the league in rushing yards as a rookie (1,631) and in his third year (1,434).

Throw in his nose for the end zone, receiving prowess and ability as a blocker, and he was a complete back.

Yet injuries and the sheer number of carries piling up have seemed to take a toll of late.

Elliott ran for 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 while playing part of the season with a knee brace. Both of those totals were career-worst numbers and a far cry from when he surpassed 1,300 yards on the ground in three of his first four seasons.

Perhaps a change of scenery and a healthier year in 2023 will help him rediscover his old form.

That could be ideal for the Buccaneers, who are going to look much different on offense without Fournette and the retired Tom Brady. The best version of Elliott could help them control the clock and make life easier on Kyle Trask or whoever is under center as they look to compete in the NFC South.