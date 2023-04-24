Packers' Updated Salary Cap and Draft Picks Outlook After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The future starts now for the Green Bay Packers.

After having Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback from 2008 through 2022, the NFC North team traded him to the New York Jets along with the No. 15 pick in this year's draft and a fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the No. 13 pick, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 2024 pick becomes a first-round pick for the Packers if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the offensive snaps for the Jets this season.

Much of the drama about where he would end up seemingly ended March 15 when Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said he intended to play for the Jets once the two teams could finalize the details of a move.

It took some time to reach that agreement, but it is finally in place.

As Green Bay now turns its attention toward the Jordan Love era, it sits at an adjusted salary cap of $226.8 million with $3.6 million in cap space remaining, per Spotrac.

Perhaps more important is its draft pick situation as it attempts to rebuild the roster around its new franchise quarterback.

Here is a look at the team's draft-pick outlook after the Rodgers trade:

If anyone knows how to move on from trading a franchise icon to the Jets, it's the Packers.

After all, that is exactly what they did ahead of the 2008 season when they moved Brett Favre to the AFC East team and handed the offense over to a young first-round pick in Rodgers. The parallels are impossible to ignore, and the offense this time is going to Love.

The selection of the Utah State product in 2020 was more of a surprise than the Rodgers one, as the latter was widely expected to be a top draft choice before falling to No. 24 in 2005. Love, by contrast, was something of a question mark.

Rather than address the need for more offensive weapons at the time, Green Bay chose Love with the No. 26 overall pick.

While the 24-year-old has limited experience with 10 appearances and one start, Rodgers saw enough at practices to believe in him and even said, "He's a f--king great kid," on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Audrey Snyder of The Athletic). "... He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Love will rely on playmakers such as Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and AJ Dillon in the immediate future, but Green Bay still has the draft picks and cap space to perhaps add more pieces as it moves on from Rodgers and looks to remain competitive in the NFC North.