Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Shoes Could Sell for $4M, Set Historic Auction Price

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Shoes worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals could fetch up to $4 million at auction.

Sotheby's obtained a pair of Air Jordan 13s worn during Game 2 of the 1998 Finals and expects the shoes to sell for anywhere between $2 million and $4 million, according to Jessica Golden of CNBC.

The shoes were gifted to a ball boy after Jordan dropped 37 points in the win over the Utah Jazz.

"Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time and time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

If these shoes hit Sotheby's projections, they would by far be the most expensive shoe ever sold at auction. The current record is for a pair of Air Ships worn by Jordan during his rookie season, which sold for $1.5 million in 2021.

The most expensive Jordan-related item, a jersey worn in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, sold for $10.1 million last September.