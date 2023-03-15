Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Ridiculous' Jets Wish List Rumors About Odell Beckham Jr., More

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers denied reports he gave the New York Jets a wish list of players he wanted ahead of a potential trade.

"That's so ridiculous," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Tom Pelissero of NFL Network). "That's not the reality. It's so stupid to think I would do that."

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Rodgers submitted a "wish list" of free agents to the Jets, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. Rodgers denied this list, although confirmed he does intend to play for the Jets:

The Jets and Green Bay Packers still have to work on compensation for a potential trade.

The Jets have already shown interest in several players on the reported list, including signing Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal, per Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Rodgers said he didn't create any demands, but offered high praise for some of the players involved.

Adding Lazard to a receiving corps that already has Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore would give Rodgers a lot to work with if he eventually lands in New York.

Putting Beckham in this group could make this one of the top passing attacks in the NFL, although it could be tougher to complete that deal with the veteran seeking $20 million per year, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Jets will still likely remain aggressive to keep their potential new quarterback happy.