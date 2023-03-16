Fantasy Baseball 2023 Rankings for Each Position and Latest Mock Draft

2 of 7

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

4. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

5. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves



6. Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals

7. José Abreu, Houston Astros

8. Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies



9. Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

10. Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers



First base isn't necessarily a shallow position, but it's one you might consider addressing early in your draft.

Guerrero and Freeman have face-of-your-fantasy-franchise talent. Alonso, Goldschmidt and Olson can anchor your lineup. Beyond that quintet, though, there is a decent-sized drop-off to the next tier.

If you don't get one of those first five hitters, you might try seeing if you can get a bargain on Lowe. Last season was his second full campaign in the bigs, and he belted 27 homers, tallied 150 combined runs and RBI and compiled a .302/.358/.492 slash line.

