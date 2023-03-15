Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects Falling Down Boards

Top 2023 NFL Draft Prospects Falling Down BoardsMarch 15, 2023
The combine—one of the main events of the pre-draft process—may have come and gone, but with pro days ongoing through early April, scouts and GMs haven't been writing their rankings in pen just yet.
With the 2023 NFL Draft more than a month away, there's a lot of time for teams to tinker with their big boards.
Some prospects have seen their stock dip in recent weeks, mainly because of poor performances or measurements in Indianapolis, but they'll still have a chance to improve their standings in the eyes of NFL decision-makers.
With that in mind, here are some players who need to make up ground after tumbling down the rankings in recent weeks.
Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
Andre Carter II has been one of the more intriguing edge prospects ever since he burst on to the scene with 15.5 sacks as a junior in 2021.
The Army star seemed like he was on his way to becoming a first-round selection thanks to that standout production coupled with his massive size.
Unfortunately, his on-field performance this past season left something to be desired—Carter's sack total fell to just three—and his combine testing results didn't do him any favors, either.
Carter obviously looks the part and has a great build for the edge—he stood over 6'6" and weighed in at 256 pounds in Indy—but his arms are on the shorter side at approximately 33.5 inches.
The 22-year-old only participated in a few drills during his stay at the combine, but even those select events were a letdown. Carter's 30-inch vertical and broad jump of just over 9"0' are far from indicative of a star athlete.
While the No. 26 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board could still hear his name called on the opening night of the 2023 draft, it's likely going to take a much-improved pro-day showing to cement that status.
Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston
Nathaniel Dell has been one of the more intriguing wide receiving prospects in this class. Some scouts have him as a potential top-100 pick, while others, such as the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, don't even have him in their top-150 rankings.
After his showing at the combine, more teams are likely leaning towards the latter camp and have dropped him from their Day 2 projections.
Already a rather old prospect at 23, Dell showed he may simply have too many blemishes to become a real NFL contributor.
Listed at 5'10" during his playing days at Houston, the player nicknamed "Tank" didn't look like one when he measured up just a shade over 5'8" at the combine. His 165-pound frame will limit the assignments he's capable of taking on at the next level.
Dell's speed didn't make up for his lack of stature, either. He ran an unexciting 4.49-second 40-yard dash that will have scouts concerned about his ability to separate at the next level.
While he didn't participate in agility or vertical jump tests, the Cougars product posted a middling broad jump distance of 10'1".
A good combine showing could have propelled Dell up big boards, but this ho-hum outing—coupled with 21 drops over the last two seasons—shows there are just too many downsides in his game to make him anything but a Day 3 pick.
Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
Siaki Ika stood out from the defensive line crowd in Indianapolis for his sheer size alone. In a class chock-full of undersized defensive ends and tackles, the Baylor product was one of the few traditional-looking nose tackle prospects in attendance this year.
While he measured in at 6'3", 335 pounds, his suspect testing results didn't do him any favors and likely hurt his stock more than if he hadn't participated.
Ika ran a slow 5.39-yard dash, took just a hair under five seconds to get through the shuttle drill and finished the three-cone in 7.8 seconds.
Few may have expected Ika to set defensive tackle records for his quickness or leaping abilities due to his heft, but his general lack of athleticism should have teams concerned.
Some of those undersized but athletically overperforming defensive linemen may look more promising after Ika's disappointing showing.
The combine represented a chance for Ika—the No. 28 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board—to lock up a first-round grade, but it would hardly be a shock if he fell to Day 2 after his underwhelming drill work.
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Michael Mayer may be the consensus top tight end in the 2023 class following a sterling career at Notre Dame, but even he's prone to having a bad day.
After using his massive frame to help reel in 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 scores over the last three seasons in South Bend, Indiana, Mayer showed up at the combine not exactly looking like the hulking tight end he's been known to be.
While he measured up at over 6'4", he tipped the scales at only 249 pounds—a much lighter weight than the 265 pounds he was supposedly playing at. Unfortunately, shedding these pounds didn't help Mayer perform well in the athletic tests he participated in.
Mayer ran a middling 4.7-second 40-yard dash—with a 1.66-second 10-yard split—and failed to showcase elite leaping abilities. His vertical jump was 32.5 inches, and his broad jump was 9'10".
It was an unimpressive showing all around from a player the Bleacher Report Scouting Department ranked No. 6 overall on its end-of-season big board.
Although Mayer is still a lock to land in the first round, his uninspiring weight and athleticism could have some teams near the top of the draft hoping to see improvements at the Fighting Irish pro day before they decide to expend an early pick on him.
Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Clark Phillips III was a solid defensive back during his time at Utah and looked like a surefire early draft pick before he showed up in Indianapolis.
The Utes product put plenty of good plays on tape this past season—he recorded six interceptions and scored two touchdowns in his final year with the program—but there are now some real doubts about his ability to continue making highlight-reel plays in the NFL.
Phillips displayed a concerning lack of size at just 5'9", 194 pounds. While it wasn't a major issue in college, there were times where bigger receivers simply bullied the dimunative corner, and that will become a much more frequent problem at the next level.
The 21-year-old's testing numbers didn't do much to assuage scouts already concerned by his measurements.
Phillips ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and only posted a 33-inch vertical, showing he lacks the elite speed and leaping ability that clubs would want to see in a smaller defensive back.
Many teams are starting to prefer jumbo-sized corners who can handle battles with the bigger wideouts dominating the modern game.
Phillips is missing both the size and jumping capabilities to compete with larger receivers and didn't show the speed to keep pace with the quicker ones he'll regularly face in the pros.
While Phillips is a technically-sound corner, there are quite a few red flags that reared their head in Indy and surely hurt his stock.