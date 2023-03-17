MLB 2023 Position Rankings for Every Team's Starting ShortstopMarch 17, 2023
MLB 2023 Position Rankings for Every Team's Starting Shortstop
Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2023 MLB position rankings series!
With the beginning of a new baseball season right around the corner, we'll be ranking each team's starter at every position in the coming days to provide a full position-by-position preview for the 2023 campaign.
Up first are the shortstops, and there was plenty of shuffling at that position during the offseason. Notable players such as Trea Turner (PHI), Xander Bogaerts (SD) and Dansby Swanson (CHC) all signed nine-figure deals with new teams in free agency.
Meanwhile, there's also a wave of up-and-coming talent at the position, led by Wander Franco (TB), Jeremy Peña (HOU), Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) and Oneil Cruz (PIT).
Players were ranked based on expectations for the 2023 season. Offensive and defensive contributions were both considered, and past track record played a major role in determining each player's outlook.
Included on each slide is also a look at the next man up at shortstop. This is who would take over as the starter if the current starter were to miss significant time. In some cases, it's a minor leaguer or bench player, and in others, it's a starter moving over from a different position.
Let the debate begin!
30. Kevin Newman, Cincinnati Reds
Next Man Up: Jose Barrero
On the same day they sent incumbent shortstop Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins, the Cincinnati Reds swung a deal to acquire Kevin Newman from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 29-year-old was pushed into a utility role by the arrival of Oneil Cruz, so trading him made perfect sense for a rebuilding Pittsburgh club. With club control through 2024, he'll serve as a stopgap in Cincinnati while they wait on the development of guys like Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo.
Newman hit .274/.316/.372 for a 94 OPS+ last season, and while he doesn't offer much offensive upside, he's a standout defender who will provide support for the young pitching staff.
29. David Fletcher, Los Angeles Angels
Next Man Up: Luis Rengifo
David Fletcher was a 3.8-WAR player during a breakout 2019 season, and he hit .317 with a 120 OPS+ to earn some down-ballot AL MVP votes during the abridged 2020 season. However, he has struggled to match that level of production the past two seasons.
He hit a punchless .262/.297/.324 with a 70 OPS+ in 157 games during the 2021 campaign, and he similarly struggled last season while injuries limited him to 61 games. Healthy once again and entering the third season of a five-year, $26 million extension, he'll be given every opportunity to be an everyday player.
However, if he continues to scuffle, Luis Rengifo could seize the starting shortstop job. The 26-year-old had a breakout 2022 season at the plate, and he'll open the year in a super-utility role.
28. Nick Allen, Oakland Athletics
Next Man Up: Aledmys Díaz
Nick Allen raised his prospect profile during the 2021 season when he hit .288/.346/.403 with 25 extra-base hits in 89 games in the upper levels of the minors while also serving as the starting shortstop for Team USA in the Olympics.
He made his MLB debut last April, and the Oakland Athletics eventually cut veteran Elvis Andrus loose to give him a clear path to playing time.
The 24-year-old hit just .207/.256/.291 over 326 plate appearances, but he was still a 1.0-WAR player thanks to his strong defense (6 DRS, 8.6 UZR/150) at shortstop. His glove should help keep him in the everyday lineup.
27. Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks
Next Man Up: Geraldo Perdomo
Nick Ahmed won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2018 and 2019, tallying a combined 8.3 WAR during that two-year stretch. The D-backs rewarded him with a four-year, $32.5 million extension prior to the 2020 season.
In the three years since, he has compiled 2.2 WAR combined, and shoulder surgery limited him to just 17 games last season.
Healthy once again, he will start the season as the team's everyday shortstop, but up-and-comer Geraldo Perdomo could steal playing time, and top prospect Jordan Lawlar is quickly rising the minor league ranks.
26. CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
Next Man Up: Ildemaro Vargas
CJ Abrams was the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball at the start of the 2022 season, and he broke camp with a spot on the San Diego Padres roster with Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined to begin the year.
The 22-year-old hit .232/.285/.320 for a 77 OPS+ in 139 plate appearances, splitting his time between the majors and Triple-A before he was traded to the Washington Nationals at the deadline in the Juan Soto blockbuster.
The Nationals used him as their everyday shortstop down the stretch, and he'll be given every opportunity in the coming years to prove he can be a long-term building block.
25. Joey Wendle, Miami Marlins
Next Man Up: José Iglesias
With Miguel Rojas traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Miami Marlins will have a new Opening Day starter at shortstop for the first time since 2017.
On the strength of his defensive work all over the infield, Joey Wendle was a 2.4-WAR player last season, good for the sixth-highest total on the Marlins roster. Miami should have a more set infield this season with Luis Arraez manning second base and Jean Segura penciled in at third, so expect Wendle to be a regular at shortstop.
The 32-year-old has been roughly a league-average offensive player in his career with a 101 OPS+ over seven seasons, but he could be a Gold Glove finalist now that he has a regular position to call home.
24. Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Next Man Up: Alan Trejo
The Colorado Rockies opted against making an outside addition at shortstop after veteran José Iglesias departed in free agency and speedy Garrett Hampson was non-tendered in November.
That leaves top prospect Ezequiel Tovar as the guy. He hit .319/.387/.540 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs, 49 RBI and 17 steals in 71 games in the upper levels of the minors last year before making his MLB debut as a September call-up.
Widely regarded as one of the best defensive shortstops in the minors, he has a high floor thanks to his glove work, and the 21-year-old has taken his offensive game to another level in recent years. He belongs in the NL Rookie of the Year conversation.
23. Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers
Next Man Up: Chris Taylor
The under-the-radar move to acquire Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins became infinitely more important for the Los Angeles Dodgers when presumptive starting shortstop Gavin Lux was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in February.
The 34-year-old was a Gold Glove finalist last season, and his defensive metrics (15 DRS, 6.3 UZR/150) back it up, so the bulk of his value comes from his glove. He hit .236 with a 72 OPS+ in 507 plate appearances offensively.
The Dodgers could also use utility man Chris Taylor at shortstop, where he has logged nearly 2,000 career innings in the majors, especially now that left field has been addressed with the addition of veteran David Peralta on a one-year deal.
22. Oswald Peraza, New York Yankees
Next Man Up: Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Oswald Peraza did not generate the same level of hype as Anthony Volpe during his time in the minors, but he beat his fellow middle infield prospect to the majors last year when he hit .306/.404/.429 for a 139 OPS+ in 57 plate appearances as a September call-up.
The 22-year-old is widely regarded as a better defender than Volpe, so he should be able to stick at shortstop long-term as long as he continues to hit enough to warrant everyday playing time.
The Yankees also have defensive standout Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming off a 3.0-WAR season, though he has been playing all over the place defensively this spring in preparation for a utility role.
21. Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta Braves
Next Man Up: Orlando Arcia
The Atlanta Braves turned to Vaughn Grissom in the midst of a breakout season in the minors last year to fill a void at second base after Ozzie Albies went down with an injury, and the young middle infielder made an immediate impact.
The 22-year-old hit .420/.463/.660 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in his first 14 games in the majors, and while his production eventually leveled off, he still finished with a 121 OPS+ and 0.9 WAR in 41 games.
The Braves let longtime shortstop Dansby Swanson walk in free agency, which clears a path for Grissom to take over at his natural position. If he ends up needing more time to develop defensively, Orlando Arcia is an experienced backup option.
20. Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
Next Man Up: Will Wilson
Brandon Crawford has been the starting shortstop for the San Francisco Giants for more than a decade, debuting early in the 2011 season and racking up 30.8 WAR over 12 seasons while earning three All-Star selections and winning four Gold Gloves.
The 36-year-old had the best all-around season of his career in 2021, posting a 141 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 24 home runs and 90 RBI while winning his fourth Gold Glove to finish fourth in NL MVP voting and tally 6.1 WAR.
He signed a two-year, $32 million extension following that huge season, and after scuffling to an 85 OPS+ and 0.6 WAR in 118 games last year, he could be coming to the end of a stellar career.
19. Enrique Hernández, Boston Red Sox
Next Man Up: Yu Chang
The Boston Red Sox waved goodbye to Xander Bogaerts in free agency, and the void at shortstop was expected to be filled by Trevor Story after he shifted to second base in the first season of his six-year, $140 million contract.
Instead, Story will start the season on the sidelines following elbow surgery in January, and that leaves utility man Enrique Hernández as the starting shortstop to begin the year after playing primarily second base and center field in Boston.
The 31-year-old had a 108 OPS+ with 20 home runs and 4.9 WAR during the 2021 season, and while his numbers dipped across the board last year, he is still capable of being an impact player at his new position.
18. Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles
Next Man Up: Gunnar Henderson
Jorge Mateo is a prime example of how a player's batting average rarely tells the whole story.
The 27-year-old batted just .221 last season, but he filled up the stat sheet with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 63 runs scored and an AL-leading 35 steals while also posting stellar defensive metrics (14 DRS, 5.2 UZR/150) at shortstop.
That was enough to make him a 3.4-WAR player, despite a middling 81 OPS+ in 533 plate appearances. With top prospect Gunnar Henderson expected to play third base and Ramón Urías moving into a utility role, Mateo should be the primary shortstop once again.
17. J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners
Next Man Up: Dylan Moore
It took J.P. Crawford some time to develop into an everyday player at the MLB level after several years as a top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system, but he has quietly become a solid starting shortstop.
The 28-year-old has tallied a modest 8.0 WAR since the start of the 2020 season, playing in 358 of 384 games for the Seattle Mariners during that three-year span to establish himself as a foundational player for a team on the rise.
He might not be an MVP candidate, but Crawford has developed into a safe bet for a 100 OPS+ and steady defense at shortstop.
16. Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates
Next Man Up: Liover Peguero
If there's a player on this list who is going to far exceed his ranking during the upcoming season, it's Oneil Cruz.
The 24-year-old posted a 107 OPS+ with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 87 games as a rookie, adding 10 steals while showing off a rocket arm at shortstop. He truly fits the mold of a video game create-a-player with elite speed, elite power and a 6'7" frame rarely seen at a middle infield spot.
He has work to do refining his approach, evidenced by his .294 on-base percentage and 34.9 percent strikeout rate, but if he can take another step forward in that department, he can easily be a top-10 shortstop in 2023 and for years to come.
15. Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers
Next Man Up: Ryan Kreidler
It was a disappointing first season in Detroit for Javier Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal in free agency. But he still finished as the team leader with 2.6 WAR on the strength of his defensive work.
The 30-year-old is just a year removed from a 31-homer, 4.6-WAR season with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, and with an opt-out clause in his contract that can be triggered after the 2023 season, he is essentially entering another contract year.
With the Tigers taking a step backward last year after looking like a team on the rise in 2021, it will be interesting to see whether he plans on sticking around or if he'll jump ship with a strong 2023 campaign.
14. Amed Rosario, Cleveland Guardians
Next Man Up: Andrés Giménez
The Cleveland Guardians acquired their current middle infield of Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario in the blockbuster deal that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets prior to the 2021 season.
It took the former top prospect some time to settle in at the MLB level, but Rosario is coming off the best season of his career after posting a 106 OPS+ with 46 extra-base hits, 18 steals and 4.2 WAR in 153 games.
The 27-year-old will be the top free-agent shortstop on the market next offseason, and the Guardians could let him walk with Giménez capable of sliding over and replacing him as the starting shortstop.
13. Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Next Man Up: Paul DeJong
Tommy Edman was a 6.3-WAR player last season while splitting his time between second base (89 games) and shortstop (80 games) defensively, and he won the Gold Glove at second base while also being a finalist as a utility player.
The 27-year-old tallied 48 extra-base hits and 32 steals in 35 attempts, and he hit .265/.324/.400 for a 108 OPS+ while serving as the team's primary leadoff hitter for much of the year.
He is expected to settle in at shortstop this year with Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman manning second base, and improving his on-base percentage atop the lineup will be the key to climbing higher in these rankings.
12. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Next Man Up: Nicky Lopez
One of the most hyped prospects in baseball heading into the 2022 season, Bobby Witt Jr. lived up to the buzz in his debut with the Kansas City Royals.
The 22-year-old posted a 102 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 steals, becoming just the second rookie shortstop in MLB history with a 20/20 season, joining Boston Red Sox star Nomar Garciaparra.
Ugly defensive metrics at shortstop (-18 DRS, -8.4 UZR/150) undercut his overall value, but the team is set on developing him up the middle. Until he proves he's not a liability defensively, it's tough to rank him any higher, but his future is extremely bright.
11. Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros
Next Man Up: Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros went all-in on Jeremy Peña last year when Carlos Correa departed in free agency and they failed to make an outside addition to address the loss. That confidence in an inexperienced option ended up paying huge dividends.
The 25-year-old became the first rookie shortstop in MLB history to win a Gold Glove, and he also posted a 101 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 RBI in a 4.9-WAR season. An impressive postseason run that included ALCS and World Series MVP honors was icing on the cake.
The Astros are thin on alternative options at shortstop, so if Peña were to miss time, it would likely be Alex Bregman shifting over from third base to fill the void.
10. Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
Next Man Up: Brice Turang
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen early in the 2021 season, and he went on to hit .285/.366/.521 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 3.5 WAR in 99 games with his new team.
The 27-year-old backed that production up last season when he logged a 112 OPS+ and racked up 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup.
With club control through the 2024 season, he could be an extension candidate or a trade chip this season, depending on what direction the Milwaukee franchise is headed in the coming years.
9. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Next Man Up: Nico Hoerner
Dansby Swanson picked the perfect time for the best season of his career.
The 29-year-old posted career-highs in OPS+ (115) and WAR (5.7) while hitting .277/.329/.447 with 32 doubles, 25 home runs, 96 RBI and 18 steals. He also won Gold Glove honors and finished 12th in NL MVP balloting while earning the first All-Star selection of his career.
He parlayed that into a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs as part of this year's loaded shortstop class, and he will be a centerpiece of the North Siders' rebuilding efforts as he looks to duplicate a career year.
Nico Hoerner was a standout defensive shortstop in his own right, and he'll now shift to second base.
8. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays
Next Man Up: Taylor Walls
In 153 career games—roughly one full season's worth—Wander Franco has hit .277/.328/.417 for a 117 OPS+ with 38 doubles, 13 home runs, 72 RBI, 99 runs scored and 6.1 WAR.
A quad strain and a fractured hamate bone limited him to 83 games last year, and after two months on the sideline, he returned to action in early September and hit .322/.381/.471 with 10 extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances over the final month of the season.
Still only 22 years old, he has the upside to be a perennial MVP candidate if he can shake the injury bug that has plagued him since he made his MLB debut. The 2023 season could be his post-hype breakout.
7. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
Next Man Up: Elvis Andrus
Since the start of the 2019 season, when he won the AL batting title with a .335 batting average, Tim Anderson leads all of baseball with a .318 average. He has also made a pair of All-Star Game appearances and won a Silver Slugger during that stretch.
The 29-year-old is the face of the Chicago White Sox in many ways, both on and off the field. He was sorely missed last year while sidelined with a groin strain and a finger injury that limited him to 79 games.
He is an average defender and has never shown much in the way of plate discipline, but Anderson is one of the best contact hitters in baseball and a perennial candidate for the batting title.
Will he be a trade candidate at midseason if the White Sox fall out of the AL Central race early?
6. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Next Man Up: Addison Barger
Consider this ranking a prediction that Bo Bichette will use a scorching hot final month of the 2022 season as a springboard to a career year.
The 25-year-old hit .406/.444/.662 with 19 extra-base hits in 142 plate appearances from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season. That was enough for him to lead the AL in hits for the second straight season while posting a 127 OPS+ with 43 doubles, 24 home runs and 93 RBI in 159 games.
Defensively, he remains one of the worst shortstops in baseball, and the metrics (-16 DRS, -28.0 UZR/150) supported that idea. Those shortcomings make it difficult to move him into the top five, even with his stellar offensive production.
5. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Next Man Up: Marcus Semien
The Texas Rangers shelled out a 10-year, $325 million deal to sign Corey Seager prior to the 2022 season, and he responded to that huge payday by leading all shortstop with 33 home runs in his first year in Arlington.
The 28-year-old is a career .285/.357/.494 hitter over eight seasons in the majors, and after he hit just .245 with a 119 OPS+ last year, he has room to improve on his overall numbers, despite the career-high home run total.
The Rangers are as well-equipped as any team in baseball for an injury at the shortstop position, with Marcus Semien capable of returning to his natural position and providing Gold Glove-caliber defense if Seager misses time.
4. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres
Next Man Up: Ha-Seong Kim
The San Diego Padres sealed Fernando Tatis Jr. moving to the outfield when they signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal this offseason.
A five-time Silver Slugger winner who is consistently one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball, Bogaerts took his game up a notch last year with strong defensive metrics (5 DRS, 4.7 UZR/150) to earn a place among AL Gold Glove finalists. Can he replicate that defensive work in San Diego?
Ha-Seong Kim will shift to second base following the Bogaerts signing, but he was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last year and could still see occasional starts there if Bogaerts gets a rest day or time at DH.
3. Carlos Correa
Next Man Up: Nick Gordon
After a whirlwind offseason that saw him nearly sign with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa ultimately returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal that includes four club option years through the 2032 season.
The 28-year-old led all qualified shortstops with a 140 OPS+ in his first season with the Twins last year, hitting .291/.366/.467 with 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBI in a 5.5-WAR season.
On top of his offensive production, he is also a former Gold Glove winner with a rocket arm, and he boasts one of the most impressive postseason resumes of any active player with an .849 OPS and 18 home runs in 79 games.
2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Next Man Up: Luis Guillorme
After a disappointing first season with the New York Mets in which he posted a 100 OPS+ and 3.1 WAR in 125 games, Francisco Lindor was once again one of baseball's elite shortstops last year.
The 29-year-old hit .270/.339/.449 for a 125 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 107 RBI in a 5.5-WAR season to finish ninth in NL MVP voting, and he remains one of the most consistent defensive shortstops in baseball.
With nine years remaining on his 10-year, $341 million deal, it will be interesting to see what the Mets do with rising prospect Ronny Mauricio, who is knocking on the door for an MLB promotion after a stellar run in winter ball.
1. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Next Man Up: Bryson Stott
There is not much Trea Turner doesn't do extremely well on a baseball field.
With 64 extra-base hits and 27 steals, he is one of the best power-speed threats in all of baseball, capable of slotting into the leadoff spot or the No. 3 spot in the batting order while impacting the game on the bases with his elite speed.
The 29-year-old also plays a strong shortstop, and he handled shifting to second base seamlessly after he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 deadline.
The Phillies gave him a massive 11-year, $300 million deal in free agency, and he will set the table for a stacked lineup while joining 2022 rookie Bryson Stott to form the double-play combination of the present and future.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.