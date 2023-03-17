MLB 2023 Position Rankings for Every Team's Starting Shortstop

0 of 30

Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2023 MLB position rankings series!

With the beginning of a new baseball season right around the corner, we'll be ranking each team's starter at every position in the coming days to provide a full position-by-position preview for the 2023 campaign.

Up first are the shortstops, and there was plenty of shuffling at that position during the offseason. Notable players such as Trea Turner (PHI), Xander Bogaerts (SD) and Dansby Swanson (CHC) all signed nine-figure deals with new teams in free agency.

Meanwhile, there's also a wave of up-and-coming talent at the position, led by Wander Franco (TB), Jeremy Peña (HOU), Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) and Oneil Cruz (PIT).

Players were ranked based on expectations for the 2023 season. Offensive and defensive contributions were both considered, and past track record played a major role in determining each player's outlook.

Included on each slide is also a look at the next man up at shortstop. This is who would take over as the starter if the current starter were to miss significant time. In some cases, it's a minor leaguer or bench player, and in others, it's a starter moving over from a different position.

Let the debate begin!