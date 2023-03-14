NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Made Call to Cowboys About Darius Slay Before Gilmore Deal

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly were interested in trading cornerback Darius Slay to a division rival.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Eagles called the Dallas Cowboys to gauge their interest in a potential deal. However, Dallas ended up acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

