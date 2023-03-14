X

    Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Was Upset by Josh McDaniels Leaking Kelsey Plum Wedding

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: WNBA player Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The IXs, presented by the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX and recognize women and men who have fought for equality in sports and beyond. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels apparently spilled the beans on Darren Waller's upcoming nuptials with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, much to the star tight end's chagrin.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Raiders are trading Waller to the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round pick.

    In what could be a total coincidence, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported Waller was frustrated with McDaniels, who along with general manager Dave Ziegler preempted the official announcement of his wedding.

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married.

    Trade speculation surrounding the 2020 Pro Bowler predated any recent discord between he and McDaniels.

    The Green Bay Packers reportedly made a run ahead of the 2022 trade deadline and were willing to send a second-rounder to Las Vegas. Green Bay also unsuccessfully tried to get him last offseason.

    In January, Waller's future with the Raiders once again came under doubt after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the 30-year-old was believed to be available.

    A third-round pick was a pretty light return for a player with his track record, but McDaniels and Ziegler can point to a few reasons to justify this trade.

    Waller is on the wrong end of the aging curve after having missed 14 games over the past two years, and he has the highest average salary ($17 million) for a tight end.

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Having Darren Waller in a Josh McDaniels offense always felt like a square peg in a round hole. McDaniels never had a skinny TE that didn't contribute much in run blocking. Add in all the lingering injuries last year, and I'm not at all surprised that the Raiders traded him

    Among the initial reactions to the move was that Waller hardly had enough time to enjoy his wedding to Plum before he gets shipped out to an entirely different part of the country from his new wife.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels' wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic.

    As it turns out, maybe he won't be too heartbroken after all.