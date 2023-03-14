NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Vikings Agree to Restructured Contract to Clear Cap Space

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have restructured the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins to help create additional salary cap space, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Minnesota entered Tuesday with the worst cap situation in the NFL, sitting $9.4 million over the line heading into 2023, per Spotrac. Cousins had a $36.25 million cap hit in the final year of his current contract.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year extension last season that featured two voidable years in the contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.