    Fantasy Baseball 2023 Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 06, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      Spring Training is in full swing, the World Baseball Classic keeps pumping out memorable contests and MLB opening day is just around the corner.

      If you haven't dabbled in any mock fantasy baseball drafts yet, you're running out of time to utilize this helpful tool before your talent grabs actually matter.

      Coming here was a good start, though, as we're mocking the first three rounds of a head-to-head draft and then exploring two strategies to help maximize the value of your top picks.

    Three-Round, 10-Team Mock Draft

      MIAMI, FL - MARCH 10: Ronald Acuña Jr. #42 of team Venezuela is seen on field during the 2023 WBC Workout Day Miami at loanDepot Park on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Round One

      1. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

      2. Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

      3. José Ramírez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians

      4. Julío Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

      5. Trea Turner, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

      6. Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres

      7. Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Los Angeles Angels

      8. Mookie Betts, 2B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

      9. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros

      10. Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees

      Round Two

      11. Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

      12. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

      13. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

      14. Yordan Álvarez, OF/DH, Houston Astros

      15. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

      16. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

      17. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

      18. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

      19. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

      20. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

      Round Three

      21. Fernando Tatís Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

      22. Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B, Kansas City Royals

      23. Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

      24. Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

      25. Max Scherzer, SP, New York Mets

      26. J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies

      27. Sandy Alcántara, SP, Miami Marlins

      28. Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

      29. Marcus Semien, 2B/SS, Texas Rangers

      30. Jacob deGrom, SP, Texas Rangers

    Do Multiple Mocks

      PEORIA, AZ - MARCH 11: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres sprints down the first baseline during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
      Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

      There is no better way to prepare for the randomness of your actual draft than by participating in a mock draft.

      There's also no better way to gauge that randomness than by participating in as many mocks as you can.

      A lot of folks use mock drafts for experimentation. What happens if you start your draft with back-to-back outfielders? Or don't take a pitcher in the first five rounds? Or take some injury risks early to see what kind of reliable depth will be available later?

      Those are all questions worth answering, but if your mock draft room is heavy on experimentation, then it could be tricky knowing whether you can trust the data or not. That's why doing multiple mocks will help since you can start to identify trends and patterns that could well come up again during your actual draft.

    Have a Plan for the Early Rounds

      MESA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28, 2023: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch during the first inning of a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
      David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

      While any draft room—mock or official—will force you to do some real-time adjusting, you don't want to deviate from your strategy too early.

      Remember, this is when you're building the foundation of your roster. Make sure you're comfortable with the kind of foundation you're putting in place.

      This doesn't have to be as specific as targeting individual players, though if you have some strong preferences, it could be that. You have to decide what matters most to you as a fantasy manager. Do you care at all about position scarcity? Are there certain categories you want to fill first? Do you want a marquee pitcher or two leading your staff, or do you think there's enough pitching depth to wait on those and grab some elite hitters first?

      Never forget, this is your team. You can mine all of the expert analysis and average draft position data you want, but you still make the final call. You have to be happy with the result, and if you aren't thrilled about how your first few picks went, chances are you won't be thrilled with the draft as a whole because of that.

