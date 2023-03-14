Fantasy Baseball 2023 Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

3 of 3

While any draft room—mock or official—will force you to do some real-time adjusting, you don't want to deviate from your strategy too early.

Remember, this is when you're building the foundation of your roster. Make sure you're comfortable with the kind of foundation you're putting in place.



This doesn't have to be as specific as targeting individual players, though if you have some strong preferences, it could be that. You have to decide what matters most to you as a fantasy manager. Do you care at all about position scarcity? Are there certain categories you want to fill first? Do you want a marquee pitcher or two leading your staff, or do you think there's enough pitching depth to wait on those and grab some elite hitters first?

Never forget, this is your team. You can mine all of the expert analysis and average draft position data you want, but you still make the final call. You have to be happy with the result, and if you aren't thrilled about how your first few picks went, chances are you won't be thrilled with the draft as a whole because of that.

