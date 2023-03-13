X

    Taylor Jenkins Discusses Possibility of Ja Morant Making Grizzlies Return vs. Spurs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been away from the team since a March 3 game after posting video in which he appeared to be holding a gun at a nightclub, but head coach Taylor Jenkins discussed the possibility of the two-time All-Star returning for Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

    "There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there's still things going on at the league level that we're in communication with," Jenkins said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games."

