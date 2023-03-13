Taylor Jenkins Discusses Possibility of Ja Morant Making Grizzlies Return vs. Spurs

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been away from the team since a March 3 game after posting video in which he appeared to be holding a gun at a nightclub, but head coach Taylor Jenkins discussed the possibility of the two-time All-Star returning for Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

"There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there's still things going on at the league level that we're in communication with," Jenkins said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games."

