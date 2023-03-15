Underrated Early NFL Free Agency Contracts That Will Pay Off Next Season

0 of 7

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Since headlines can hardly keep up with the frenzy of early signings in NFL free agency, the biggest moves tend to command the most attention.

For example, the first day of the legal tampering period featured Javon Hargrave heading to the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agreeing to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos committed to writing a few enormous checks, too.

Unless you're a fan of the particular team, though, you probably didn't consider the impact of Connor McGovern joining the Buffalo Bills or Bradley Bozeman staying with the Carolina Panthers.

Fear not, my friend: We did.

The choices are subjective but are limited to players who agreed to contracts worth less than $8 million annually, are expected to hold a starting role and produce at a level well above their pay rate.