Bears Rumors: David Montgomery Likely to Test FA; CHI Would Like to Re-Sign RB

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery looks primed to hit the open market.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Montgomery is "poised" to be a free agent later this week despite the Bears expressing interest in re-signing the four-year veteran.

Montgomery has rushed for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns during his Bears tenure, serving as the primary rusher since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft. He's carried the ball at least 200 times and gained 800-plus yards every year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.