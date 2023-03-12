NFL Draft Rumors: Colts 'Won't Act Out of Desperation' to Trade Up for QB

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts missed their chance to trade up to the No. 1 pick when the Carolina Panthers acquired it from the Chicago Bears, but they reportedly won't act out of desperation as a result.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the "Colts feel pretty strongly there isn't a Burrow/Lawrence in this draft, so they won't act out of desperation (and trade the farm to move up)" even though "they still have to address the QB issue."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

