Bud Grant, Former Vikings HC and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 95

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bud Grant, who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances in an eight-year span as their head coach, died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning.

Grant coached the Vikings from 1967-1983 and then again in 1985, compiling a 158-96-5 record. His teams made the playoffs 10 times in an 11-year span (1968-1978) and won 11 NFC Central titles overall.

Grant also coached the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 10 seasons (1957-1966) before arriving in the NFL. Winnipeg won four Grey Cups under Grant's tutelage.

Grant played college football at the University of Minnesota and earned All-Big Ten honors twice. He also lettered in baseball and basketball and played varsity in those sports three times apiece.

He was selected in both the NBA and NFL drafts and suited up for the Minneapolis Lakers for two seasons as a reserve, winning the 1950 NBA championship.

Grant then switched to football and joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1951. He started at defensive end but moved to wide receiver in 1952 and caught 56 passes for 997 yards and seven touchdowns.

A contract dispute led Grant to the CFL, where he joined the Blue Bombers in 1953. Grant was a Western Conference All-Star three times in four seasons before becoming the team's head coach.

His tremendous CFL success led to an NFL shot, and Grant took full advantage. Grant had a lot of work to do in taking over a team that hadn't made the playoffs in its seven years of existence prior to his arrival. However, Grant guided the team to the postseason just two years later and then the Super Bowl the season after that.

Grant's teams were best known for their tremendous defense, specifically a line nicknamed the Purple People Eaters (Gary Larsen, Alan Page, Carl Eller and Jim Marshall). From 1969-1976, the Vikings were first, second or third in fewest points allowed every year but one.

The Lombardi Trophy proved to be elusive, though, as the Vikings lost by double digits in the big game on all four occasions. Still, those legendary teams found tremendous success under Grant, who turned a moribund franchise into a powerhouse within just three years.

Many people offered their condolences and remembrances of Grant after news of his death.

Grant still served as a consultant for the Vikings many years after his retirement and maintained an office at the team facility. He served an active role on the team even through the 2022 season, which saw the team go 13-4 and win an NFC North title under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Grant and his wife, Pat, had six children.