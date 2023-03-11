Raiders Rumors: Maxx Crosby Restructures Contract, Creates $7.5M in Salary-Cap Space

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly restructured the contract of Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the move will save the Raiders $7.5375 million against the salary cap.

The 25-year-old Crosby, who was a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in the 2019 NFL draft, signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.