    Raiders Rumors: Maxx Crosby Restructures Contract, Creates $7.5M in Salary-Cap Space

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 11, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly restructured the contract of Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on Saturday.

    According to ESPN's Field Yates, the move will save the Raiders $7.5375 million against the salary cap.

    The 25-year-old Crosby, who was a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in the 2019 NFL draft, signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension last year.

