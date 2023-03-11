Report: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack Restructure Chargers Contracts Ahead of Free Agency

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have created significant cap space by restructuring the contracts of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the reworked deals for the two defensive stars opened up $25.99 million for the Chargers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.