    Panthers Fans Dream of C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young After Trade with Bears for No. 1 Pick

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: CJ Stroud of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers appear poised to get their quarterback of the future after acquiring the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft in a trade with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Chicago will receive four draft picks as well as receiver D.J. Moore, but the Panthers get a chance to solve their quarterback problems after years searching for an answer at the position.

    The question is which top prospect will the team get?

    Some fans are convinced the move was to get Ohio State prospect C.J. Stroud:

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    cj stroud you ARE a carolina panthers

    Tony Jefferson II @_tonyjefferson

    Cj stroud is a panther

    Andrew Moore @AndrewMooreNFL

    The No. 1 overall pick has been traded. Panthers trade up to take their QB of the future. And gave up a ton to get there.<br><br>My guess is the Panthers take C.J. Stroud and pair him with Frank Reich. <a href="https://t.co/d5s4qTFJ7t">https://t.co/d5s4qTFJ7t</a>

    Agent Ingram @Cingram__

    CJ Stroud to the Panthers 👀

    George @dawgsandelfs

    Cj stroud to the panthers confirmed

    Others think Bryce Young of Alabama is the safe choice:

    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    Panthers now own No. 1 pick in NFL draft. Will they take Bryce Young? <a href="https://t.co/E6ec7ApWgo">https://t.co/E6ec7ApWgo</a>

    Matt Vespa @mVespa1

    Bryce Young going to the Panthers, then, right?

    Gelato🔥Vato @AYOCali_

    Bryce Young a panther wow

    Shaun @S_dot_Key

    Guess Bryce Young gnna be a Carolina Panther.

    Erica @eabbey7

    I guess Bryce Young will be a Panther

    A few fans are now dreaming about high-upside prospect Anthony Richardson:

    Louie DiBiase @DiBiaseLOE

    Panthers see Cam Newton 2.0 in Anthony Richardson? <a href="https://t.co/BmIwVUKk5b">https://t.co/BmIwVUKk5b</a>

    Graham Hall @GrahamHall_

    sooo when can I order my Panthers' Anthony Richardson jersey?

    @bluescriptz

    Panthers definitely taking Anthony Richardson🤣🤣

    The Panthers might not tip their hand until April, but nearly everyone is sure they made the move to get a quarterback.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has Stroud as the best quarterback in the class, but it will be up to Carolina to make the franchise-altering decision.