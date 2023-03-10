Panthers Fans Dream of C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young After Trade with Bears for No. 1 Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers appear poised to get their quarterback of the future after acquiring the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft in a trade with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chicago will receive four draft picks as well as receiver D.J. Moore, but the Panthers get a chance to solve their quarterback problems after years searching for an answer at the position.

The question is which top prospect will the team get?

Some fans are convinced the move was to get Ohio State prospect C.J. Stroud:

Others think Bryce Young of Alabama is the safe choice:

A few fans are now dreaming about high-upside prospect Anthony Richardson:

The Panthers might not tip their hand until April, but nearly everyone is sure they made the move to get a quarterback.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has Stroud as the best quarterback in the class, but it will be up to Carolina to make the franchise-altering decision.