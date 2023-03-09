NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas, Saints Making Progress in Contract Talks After Carr Deal

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly discussing a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Thomas, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

According to Spotrac, Thomas is under contract through 2024 and carries a cap hit of $13.6 million in 2023 and a stunning $59.4 million in 2024. In theory, a contract extension could help spread out the cap hit the team is facing with the receiver.

Thomas' future with the Saints is somewhat uncertain this offseason, as Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reported opinions are split within the organization regarding whether the team should keep him.

"Some are optimistic he will return," Duncan wrote. "Others believe he has already moved on and is just waiting for the Saints to cut the cord."

Yet it seemed like Thomas planned on staying in New Orleans when he reacted to the team's addition of quarterback Derek Carr in celebratory fashion:

There was a time when Thomas was arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL. The Ohio State product was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection in his first four seasons and was largely unstoppable for that stretch.

He led the league with 125 catches in 2018 and then led the league in catches (149), receiving yards (1,725) and receiving yards per game (107.8) during the 2019 campaign. His 149 catches that year still stand as the NFL single-season record.



Yet Thomas has played just 10 games since and missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury. His inability to build on his early dominance means there are questions about how effective he will be when he does return to the field now that he will be 30 years old during the 2023 season.

If he is even close to his previous form, the Saints could have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with Carr, Thomas, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara all lining up together.

If that is the case, Thomas may be lining up with a contract extension in hand.