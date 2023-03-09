Aaron Judge's Agents Say Yankees Star Turned Down $400m Contract from Padres in FA

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Even though it was assumed the race to sign Aaron Judge during the offseason was a two-team race between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, there was another National League West club that actually offered him the most money.

Page Odle, one of Judge's agents at PSI Sports Management, told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal the San Diego Padres offered the 2022 AL MVP a contract worth more than $400 million.

Rosenthal noted two other sources briefed on the situation said the Padres' proposal was in the range of $415 million over at least 12 years.

Judge wound up re-signing with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Giants' offer to Judge was in the $360 million range before he decided to go back to New York.

