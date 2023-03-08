Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Free Agency Buzz, Trade Rumors After Combine

1 of 5

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens made the rather shocking decision to hit Lamar Jackson with the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday. The tag will allow the superstar quarterback to negotiate with other franchises, while giving his incumbent squad the chance to either match the deal or return a pair of first-round picks if not.

Though the chances that Jackson actually leaves the Ravens are still long, declining to put an exclusive tender on the 26-year-old does give rival organizations a path to acquiring him.

Given Jackson is only set to make $32.4 million on the tag this year—lesser passers such as Derek Carr and Geno Smith have already pulled higher value deals this offseason—he should theoretically be receiving much stronger offers from the myriad of QB-needy organizations out there.

That is why it's surprising that for as good as Jackson has been—he's been to a pair of Pro Bowls and won an MVP during his first half-decade in the league—there reportedly aren't many squads pining to sign the signal-caller.

After news broke that the Ravens left the door open for Jackson to be courted away with the non-exclusive tag, there were various reports (h/t Yahoo! Sports) that the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders all had little to no interest in making a run at the quarterback.

While there are still several other squads lacking a star under center who could make a run at Jackson—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are two that standout for not having a clear path to address their needs via the draft—it's hard to believe they will be amongst the few that ultimately make an offer to the best quarterback on the market.

Many of these "uninterested" claims smell of misdirection and should be ignored. Jackson should have plenty of suitors when he's ready to sit down and start talking shop.

Verdict: Sell that many QB-needy teams aren't interested in Lamar Jackson.