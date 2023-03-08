Bears' Jaquan Brisker Calls Daniel Jones 'Trash' After Giants QB's $160M Contract

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has some thoughts about Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones, especially after the latter got paid.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they used the franchise tag on Jackson, which inspired plenty of reaction from fans and commentators alike. Brisker responded to one of the tweets about Jackson by comparing him to Jones and calling the New York Giants' signal-caller "trash."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Jones received a four-year, $160 million deal with $35 million in additional incentives from the Giants on Tuesday.

While Jones appeared to turn the corner last season and led New York to the playoffs, his resume is still well behind that of Jackson's.

After all, the Ravens quarterback won the 2019 MVP and is one of the best players in the entire league when healthy.

Count Brisker among those who believe someone with an MVP should have been given a new deal.