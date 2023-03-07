Lamar Jackson's Non-Exclusive Ravens Tag Amps Up Trade Speculation Among NFL Fans

Lamar Jackson's Non-Exclusive Ravens Tag Amps Up Trade Speculation Among NFL FansMarch 7, 2023
Well, this just got interesting.
The Baltimore Ravens chose to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning the dynamic quarterback can negotiate and sign an offer sheet with a new team.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Ravens sent notice to the NFLPA that they placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. He now is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him. <a href="https://t.co/HNdg6231tC">pic.twitter.com/HNdg6231tC</a>
The Ravens would then have two options: They could match the offer sheet and keep Jackson, or they could decline to match and receive two first-round picks as compensation.
Suffice to say, NFL Twitter had thoughts after the bombshell news:
Spotrac @spotrac
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> not using the exclusive tag is a signal that they don't immediately plan on trading Lamar Jackson.<br><br>Baltimore is banking on the fact that there's not a team in the league who will meet Jackson's fully guaranteed demands, and will match nearly any other offer sheet.
So the game of chicken between Jackson and the Ravens is now heightened. Jackson can now seek lucrative offers, and any team that desperately wants him is probably going to have to exceed market value to the point that Baltimore won't want to match.
The Ravens are banking on that not happening, however, and that the market will dictate a more realistic price for Jackson in an offer sheet they are comfortable matching.
The drama in Baltimore has only intensified. It's going to be a fascinating offseason.