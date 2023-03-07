X

    Lamar Jackson's Non-Exclusive Ravens Tag Amps Up Trade Speculation Among NFL Fans

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 7, 2023

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes to the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Well, this just got interesting.

    The Baltimore Ravens chose to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning the dynamic quarterback can negotiate and sign an offer sheet with a new team.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    Statement from GM Eric DeCosta: <a href="https://t.co/LOnW8XpPL5">pic.twitter.com/LOnW8XpPL5</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Ravens sent notice to the NFLPA that they placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson. He now is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or take two first-round picks in return for him. <a href="https://t.co/HNdg6231tC">pic.twitter.com/HNdg6231tC</a>

    The Ravens would then have two options: They could match the offer sheet and keep Jackson, or they could decline to match and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

    Suffice to say, NFL Twitter had thoughts after the bombshell news:

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Lamar Jackson, you are an Atlanta Falcon <a href="https://t.co/VrD56ukQZA">https://t.co/VrD56ukQZA</a>

    Austin Thomas @Austin_Thomas18

    Lamar, you are an Atlanta Falcon my guy! <a href="https://t.co/yK8hxawIxr">https://t.co/yK8hxawIxr</a>

    EJ Smith @EJSmith94

    Oh he gone <a href="https://t.co/Ow1GEKu4SA">https://t.co/Ow1GEKu4SA</a>

    Austin Maida @Maida904

    Lamar Jackson, you are a Dolphin (or Falcon or Jet) <a href="https://t.co/iu5MXLhMzm">https://t.co/iu5MXLhMzm</a>

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Lamar Jackson can't talk to Miami until after the 2023 draft. At that point, he will be able to negotiate with them and sign an offer sheet. Before that, Miami is off limits because they don't have their first-round pick in 2023.

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz

    Congratulations to the Ravens, soon to be proud owners of some Atlanta Falcons first-round draft picks. <a href="https://t.co/TFVbLgyb9e">https://t.co/TFVbLgyb9e</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Ravens QB Lamar Jackson also essentially controls his trade market now—Baltimore can't trade his rights unless he signs his franchise tender. And right now, there's really no motivation for him to do that.<br><br>Next week should be very interesting.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Lamar Jackson now has the ability to shop for the best deal possible, and Baltimore will have the chance to match any offer sheet he signs or opt for two first-round picks instead. The market is about to mediate Baltimore and Jackson's differences.

    Spotrac @spotrac

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> not using the exclusive tag is a signal that they don't immediately plan on trading Lamar Jackson.<br><br>Baltimore is banking on the fact that there's not a team in the league who will meet Jackson's fully guaranteed demands, and will match nearly any other offer sheet.

    Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC

    I am very surprised that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ravens</a> used the non exclusive tag. They have every intention of keeping him given that. Only question is if a team can craft an offer the Ravens can't match

    So the game of chicken between Jackson and the Ravens is now heightened. Jackson can now seek lucrative offers, and any team that desperately wants him is probably going to have to exceed market value to the point that Baltimore won't want to match.

    The Ravens are banking on that not happening, however, and that the market will dictate a more realistic price for Jackson in an offer sheet they are comfortable matching.

    The drama in Baltimore has only intensified. It's going to be a fascinating offseason.

