NFL Coach Would Be 'Shocked' If Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Doesn't Make It in the NFL

AP Photo/Wade Payne

An NFL quarterbacks coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he would be "shocked" if Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker "doesn't make it in some capacity" in the league after meeting with him during the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Hendon was great. He is trending to overtake Will Levis on my rankings. Will is more talented as far as arm strength and size, but I think Hendon might run faster, he's more nimble and has more throws in his arm. He was so mature. He remembered both offenses, from Tennessee and from Virginia Tech, in such detail. He talked about the route depths and the reasonings behind certain things. He was very even keel. I would be shocked if he doesn't make it in some capacity."

The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Hooker ranked as a Day 2 prospect (No. 61 overall) and fifth among quarterbacks.

Hooker completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns (two interceptions) and 3,135 yards in 11 games. He threw for 9.5 yards per attempt.

Thanks largely to Hooker's efforts, Tennessee got as high as No. 2 in the polls before finishing the season 11-2 and No. 6 in the last Associated Press ranking.

Hooker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Nov. 20 against South Carolina, but it appears he will be ready for the start of the NFL season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hooker is widely considered the best quarterback prospect available outside the clear top four right now (Florida's Anthony Richardson, Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud). That quartet should go well before the first round ends, but there's certainly a wave of optimism surrounding Hooker's draft stock right now.