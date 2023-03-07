Bijan Robinson to Eagles, Jalen Carter out of Top 10 in McShay's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter has been considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, but he is outside the top 10 in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing related to the crash that killed a teammate and staff member at Georgia. McShay reported the defensive tackle's draft range is an "unknown" before projecting him to go 12th overall to the Houston Texans.

"It's likely Carter will fall a bit, but we don't know how far," McShay wrote.

The slide allows others to move into the top 10, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

1. Indianapolis Colts (via trade): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

4. Las Vegas Raiders (via trade): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

6. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

7. Chicago Bears (via trade): Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

8. Atlanta Falcons: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

9. Carolina Panthers: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Carter was listed as the No. 2 overall player in the class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department before the scouting combine, so there will be a lot of eyes on the situation heading into April's draft.

McShay also projected the defensive tackle could go No. 7 to the Chicago Bears after a pair of trades, but there is clearly a lot of unknowns with the situation.

Alternatively, several players moved up after the combine.

Fellow Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith climbed to the projected eighth pick after showcasing his athleticism with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash.

Robinson is still one of the more intriguing players of the draft as experts try to predict his landing spot.

The talented prospect was mocked to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22 overall by McShay last month, but he now goes to No. 10 overall to one of the best teams in the NFL.

Miles Sanders is a free agent after leading the Eagles with 1,269 rushing yards last season, leaving a major hole to fill for the high-powered offense. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell could take on bigger roles, but the potential to add Robinson would be too good to pass up.

The Texas prospect finished last season with 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns and could immediately become one of the best running backs in the NFL behind the Eagles' elite offensive line. In an offense that already features Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, this unit could be unstoppable in 2023.