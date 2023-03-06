X

    Seahawks' Updated Salary Cap After Geno Smith's Reported $105M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Geno Smith got paid.

    The Seattle Seahawks and the veteran quarterback agreed to a three-year, $105 million deal on Monday, per multiple reports.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    It's a 3-year deal worth $105M for Geno Smith, source said. The deal is now done and agreed. <a href="https://t.co/EF0GLH768V">https://t.co/EF0GLH768V</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Seahawks and Pro-Bowl QB Geno Smith reached agreement on a three-year, $105 million contract, including $52 million in the first year, as <a href="https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Schultz_Report</a> reported.

    That kept the Seahawks from needing to utilize the franchise tag to keep him, which was a welcome development for Smith as well, given the risk of suffering an injury under the tag that could have limited his long-term earning potential.

    While it's unclear what Smith's cap hit will be in the 2023 season, the Seahawks are about to see their cap space diminish significantly.

    Prior to the new agreement, Seattle was sitting at about $24 million in available cap space, per Spotrac. Most, or all, of that is now gone.

    The 32-year-old went from being a journeyman backup who played for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and the Seahawks to the Comeback Player of the Year award winner in 2022 after throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.

    He led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a surprising playoff berth, emerging as one of the NFL's best stories in the process. He cashed in his surprising career year with a major payday.

    Smith made it clear after the season that he felt a connection to Seattle for giving him the chance to prove himself.

    "I wanna finish my career in Seattle. I wanna be here," he told reporters in January. "The town, the city, the team, Coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could've been out of the league. They embraced me, and I wanna repay them for that."

    Bob Condotta @bcondotta

    Geno Smith says he wants to finish his career in Seattle. <a href="https://t.co/1kQjBKr4zZ">pic.twitter.com/1kQjBKr4zZ</a>

    Smith will have at least three more years to repay the Seahawks. And the Seahawks are paying him handsomely to do so.