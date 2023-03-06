Seahawks' Updated Salary Cap After Geno Smith's Reported $105M Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Geno Smith got paid.

The Seattle Seahawks and the veteran quarterback agreed to a three-year, $105 million deal on Monday, per multiple reports.

That kept the Seahawks from needing to utilize the franchise tag to keep him, which was a welcome development for Smith as well, given the risk of suffering an injury under the tag that could have limited his long-term earning potential.

While it's unclear what Smith's cap hit will be in the 2023 season, the Seahawks are about to see their cap space diminish significantly.

Prior to the new agreement, Seattle was sitting at about $24 million in available cap space, per Spotrac. Most, or all, of that is now gone.

The 32-year-old went from being a journeyman backup who played for the New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and the Seahawks to the Comeback Player of the Year award winner in 2022 after throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.

He led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a surprising playoff berth, emerging as one of the NFL's best stories in the process. He cashed in his surprising career year with a major payday.

Smith made it clear after the season that he felt a connection to Seattle for giving him the chance to prove himself.

"I wanna finish my career in Seattle. I wanna be here," he told reporters in January. "The town, the city, the team, Coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could've been out of the league. They embraced me, and I wanna repay them for that."

Smith will have at least three more years to repay the Seahawks. And the Seahawks are paying him handsomely to do so.