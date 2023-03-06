X

    Jets Fans Fear 'Aaron Rodgers or Bust' as 'Safety Net' Derek Carr Rumored to Saints

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2023

    PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Aaron Rodgers walks on the course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 02, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers' eventual decision this offseason may have gotten a lot more important for the New York Jets.

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is headed to the New Orleans Saints. Carr was connected to the Jets at times this offseason and even took a formal visit with them after his departure from the Raiders, but the AFC East team will now need to look elsewhere this offseason.

    Carr's decision to join New Orleans led to some Jets-centered reaction on social media:

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    Aaron Rodgers or bust 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/GRGh9Kbnk4">pic.twitter.com/GRGh9Kbnk4</a>

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    Most every Jets fan was working under impression Carr would be the safety net option you'd still feel good about if Rodgers didn't happen.<br><br>The safety net has been removed. <a href="https://t.co/vIhhibFHzJ">pic.twitter.com/vIhhibFHzJ</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    this Jets situation sure feels a lot different now that there's no Derek Carr safety valve beyond Aaron Rodgers.

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    The Jets showing up to the Packers front office trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers. <a href="https://t.co/MPIfa7ouV3">pic.twitter.com/MPIfa7ouV3</a>

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    Plenty of teams would love to see the Jets NOT land Rodgers because they simply are aware how dangerous of a team that would make them. They're aware it's a distinct possibility, though. <a href="https://t.co/PQIQvQ1aTr">https://t.co/PQIQvQ1aTr</a>

    Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25

    There are now ONLY 2 options for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> at QB in 2023 with Derek Carr heading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>:<br><br>🏈 Lamar Jackson<br>🏈 Aaron Rodgers<br><br>GO GET 'EM JOE DOUGLAS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/fk8MVpqvdS">pic.twitter.com/fk8MVpqvdS</a>

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Rodgers or bust for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>? The apparent fallback is Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be a FA next week. Obvious connection with Saleh, but he will have other suitors. Lamar Jackson? If I'm Joe Douglas, I'm on that if he gets the non-exclusive tag.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Always felt the Jets stuff with Carr was gamesmanship by the Jets to put pressure on an answer from Rodgers

    New York has a strong defense and a number of talented playmakers on offense, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Yet it will need to improve the quarterback play after Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco occupied the position last season.

    Perhaps that improvement will come in the form of Rodgers if he does leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

    But if he doesn't, the Jets lost out on a potential fallback option Monday.

