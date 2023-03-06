Jets Fans Fear 'Aaron Rodgers or Bust' as 'Safety Net' Derek Carr Rumored to Saints

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' eventual decision this offseason may have gotten a lot more important for the New York Jets.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is headed to the New Orleans Saints. Carr was connected to the Jets at times this offseason and even took a formal visit with them after his departure from the Raiders, but the AFC East team will now need to look elsewhere this offseason.

Carr's decision to join New Orleans led to some Jets-centered reaction on social media:

New York has a strong defense and a number of talented playmakers on offense, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Yet it will need to improve the quarterback play after Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco occupied the position last season.

Perhaps that improvement will come in the form of Rodgers if he does leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

But if he doesn't, the Jets lost out on a potential fallback option Monday.