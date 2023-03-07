WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from John Cena's Return

1 of 1

Raw opened with a shot of most of The Bloodline arriving backstage. Paul Heyman spoke to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa about their responsibilities on the show.

The first match saw Sikoa take on a man who has been a huge thorn in the side of The Bloodline, Kevin Owens.

This was two brawlers doing what they do best. This was hard-hitting and felt personal, but they weren't just throwing punches. We saw some slams and other moves mixed in. We just didn't see any chain wrestling, which is not a bad thing when it's two guys like this.

Jimmy ran down and distracted KO long enough for Sikoa to take control. He hit Owens with two massive hip strikes as the show went to a break. Throughout the commercial, Sikoa was dominating the match.

This is a combination that always seems to work. Sikoa and Owens are similar in a lot of ways but use their attributes in different ways, so they blend together perfectly as opponents. They won't put on many technical clinics, but they will always give you a good fight.

The Prize Fighter managed to make a comeback, but Jimmy broke up a pin to cause a disqualification. This felt both predictable and a little disappointing. Sikoa and Owens were having a great match, so this just killed all of its momentum.

The ending may have made sense from a storyline perspective, but it's still not ideal. However, Sami Zayn's arrival to save KO from more of a beating got a huge pop out of the crowd. Zayn offered his hand, but Owens didn't take it.

Winner: Kevin Owens by disqualification

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations