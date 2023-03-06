Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz from the 2023 NFL Combine

2 of 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves in a unique position on draft night. The club has a chance to reunite Kenny Pickett—the club's starting quarterback and first-round pick this year—with Jordan Addison, his former teammate and top wideout at Pitt.

Addison, who transferred to USC for the 2022 campaign, said he'd like to join forces with his old teammate once again and told the Steelers to take him in the draft.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison at the combine (per ESPN's Brooke Pryor). "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me."

If the Steelers did select Addison, they wouldn't be the first franchise to draft a wideout who their starting quarterback has a history with.

The league has seen several high-profile college batteries reunite in recent years. Some of the most successful include LSU products Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals and Alabama's Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles, two pairings that have led their respective sides to Super Bowl berths.

While Addison is one of the top pass-catching prospects in this class and a likely first-round pick, the Steelers do have several other holes to consider with the No. 17 overall pick after missing the playoffs in 2022. The front office didn't sound too eager to make this pairing happen either.

Although Steelers general manager Omar Khan wouldn't rule out his organization considering Addison come draft night, he made it clear he doesn't believe being collegiate teammates has much to do with making a successful transition to the pros.

According to Prior, Khan said: "I think you're always looking at things like that, but given the offseason that you have and the time guys spend together, I think the transition of new receivers trying to get acclimated to quarterbacks is not a hard process."

With Diontae Johnson and George Pickens—a second-round pick last year—on the roster, it would be hard to fault Pittsburgh for going another direction on Day 1.

Verdict: Sell the Steelers will Pair Kenny Pickett with Jordan Addison