Buying or Selling Latest NFL Draft Buzz from the 2023 NFL Combine

March 6, 2023
The city of Indianapolis was abuzz with rumors and gossip due to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Despite the excitement surrounding this event, it's well worth remembering that not all the hype has merit.
Some of these rumors are simply baseless, while others are intentional misdirection or subterfuge by teams hoping to conceal their true plans for the upcoming draft.
With that in mind, let's examine some of the most buzz-worthy rumors that began circulating at the combine, highlighting which appear to be true and which should be written off.
Carolina Panthers Plan to Be Aggressive
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. While they managed to play their way into postseason contention last year by overperforming under interim head coach Steve Wilks, that inspiring showing ultimately cost the club a valuable draft position.
Holding the No. 9 overall selection, Carolina is currently stuck behind several other QB-needy squads—a group that potentially includes as many teams as the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8)—in a draft that ESPN's Mel Kiper only has four quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round during.
Carolina's current draft conundrum could lead the club to move up several spots. ESPN's Dan Graziano called the Panthers a team to "keep an eye on" when it comes to trading up for a quarterback.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer wouldn't tip his hand, but did admit that he plans to aggressively pursue a signal-caller if there is conviction in their potential to become a franchise cornerstone.
Given Matt Corral—a third-round pick last year who is still recovering from Lisfranc surgery—is the only quarterback on Carolina's roster currently and the general lack of truly franchise-altering free-agent talents available on the open market, the Panthers should find it easy to drum up some conviction for a QB prospect in this draft.
Verdict: Buy the Panthers Aggressively Pursuing a Quarterback in the 2023 Draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers Could Pair Kenny Pickett with Favorite College Receiver
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves in a unique position on draft night. The club has a chance to reunite Kenny Pickett—the club's starting quarterback and first-round pick this year—with Jordan Addison, his former teammate and top wideout at Pitt.
Addison, who transferred to USC for the 2022 campaign, said he'd like to join forces with his old teammate once again and told the Steelers to take him in the draft.
"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison at the combine (per ESPN's Brooke Pryor). "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me."
If the Steelers did select Addison, they wouldn't be the first franchise to draft a wideout who their starting quarterback has a history with.
The league has seen several high-profile college batteries reunite in recent years. Some of the most successful include LSU products Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals and Alabama's Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles, two pairings that have led their respective sides to Super Bowl berths.
While Addison is one of the top pass-catching prospects in this class and a likely first-round pick, the Steelers do have several other holes to consider with the No. 17 overall pick after missing the playoffs in 2022. The front office didn't sound too eager to make this pairing happen either.
Although Steelers general manager Omar Khan wouldn't rule out his organization considering Addison come draft night, he made it clear he doesn't believe being collegiate teammates has much to do with making a successful transition to the pros.
According to Prior, Khan said: "I think you're always looking at things like that, but given the offseason that you have and the time guys spend together, I think the transition of new receivers trying to get acclimated to quarterbacks is not a hard process."
With Diontae Johnson and George Pickens—a second-round pick last year—on the roster, it would be hard to fault Pittsburgh for going another direction on Day 1.
Verdict: Sell the Steelers will Pair Kenny Pickett with Jordan Addison
Chicago Bears Likely to Trade No. 1 Pick
The Chicago Bears went into 2022 with understandable concerns about Justin Fields' ability to become a franchise quarterback. He was coming off a tough rookie campaign—one in which he only threw seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions and took 36 sacks in 12 appearances—but did flash some promise.
Although Chicago went just 3-12 in his starts, Fields began delivering on that promise and took major strides towards becoming the star signal-caller the organization has long coveted. Following a season in which he connected on more touchdowns (17) than interceptions (11) and rushed for an eye-popping 1,143 yards and eight scores, the Bears can comfortably pass on a QB at the top of the 2023 draft.
Many of the teams picking behind Chicago do not have the same luxury.
With so many clubs needing help under center and only a handful of top-tier prospects available, the No. 1 overall pick could end up netting the Bears a huge return if they decide to deal it.
According to NBC Sports' Peter King on his recent podcast, the Bears could get a package that includes a top-10 pick and a high second-round pick this year in addition to first-rounders in each of the next two years.
Using the standard draft value chart, the Bears would be foolish to pass on so much capital in exchange for moving down only a handful of spots, especially since they should have no interest in the player the team trading up is likely to select.
Although Chicago could stand pat and grab a potential generational defensive talent such as Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia's Jalen Carter—the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players, respectively, on the B/R Scouting Department's big board—the front office would better position this organization for the future by trading down.
Verdict: Buy the Bears Trading Down From No. 1
Bryce Young Weight Assuages Draft Doubts
Bryce Young went into the combine knowing he would have to address doubts about his size.
The Alabama quarterback was officially listed at 6'0", 194 pounds during his tenure in Tuscaloosa, although it was possible that weight could have been a tad generous. Young's smaller stature has been the main knock on his ability to become a quality pro quarterback, but he did help his case during the combine weigh-ins.
Young tipped the scales at 204 pounds in Indianapolis. While it was a bit shy of his reported plans to get up to 210, he's shown strong progress in that area after working with a nutritionist.
Although his weight generated some buzz, his official height may have added even more concerns. Young only measured up at a shade over 5'10", making him one of the shortest potential first-round quarterbacks in history.
Unfortunately for Young, the comps for a player his size aren't exactly great.
Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel are the two closest quarterbacks in terms of size to the Alabama prospect who were selected in the first-round over the last decade.
Manziel—who was picked No. 22 overall in 2014—had his career marred by off-field issues and on-field disappointment, lasting just two years in the league before bouncing around the CFL, AAF and FCF. Murray, the No. 1 overall pick three years ago, started his career much stronger by winning the Rookie of the Year Award, but injuries have played a role in his recent regression.
While Young is still undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in this class, the competition almost certainly gained a leg up this past week and his lack of stature could ultimately cost Young a chance to be the first thrower taken.
ESPN's Todd McShay summed up the conundrum surrounding Young, calling him a "smaller version of Patrick Mahomes" but admitting he'd be "scared to death" of drafting him if he were an NFL general manager.
Verdict: Sell Bryce Young's Measurements Helping His Draft Stock
Anthony Richardson Vaults Into Top-10
Anthony Richardson has stolen the show at the 2023 combine.
The hype train left the station when the Florida quarterback measured in as the tallest (6'4") and heaviest (244 pounds) quarterback in attendance, but it reached full speed during testing drills.
Richardson absolutely dominated every event he participated in, including running a blistering 4.43 40-yard dash and showcasing 40.5-inch vertical—the best ever for a quarterback—and 10'9" broad jumps.
These remarkable results have rumors swirling that the QB—who is ranked No. 31 on the latest Bleacher Report Scouting Department big board—could go as high as No. 1 overall on draft day.
The odds are backing this sentiment up. BetMGM's John Ewing noted that Richardson, who was a 1,000-1 longshot of being the top overall pick when the lines were first released, recently became one of the betting favorites (at 3-1) following his scintillating combine showing.
The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Richardson made a strong impression during his team meetings as well.
With ESPN's Jeremy Fowler highlighting the "relentless" hype around Richardson, it's starting to seem near-certain he's one of the top selections in 2023.
While Richardson's flaws could become more apparent as teams watch more of his middling tape and the buzz of a record-setting combine fades, there's still a strong possibility the upside and potential has already sold a top-10, if not a top-five squad on making this pick.
Verdict: Buy Anthony Richardson Getting Selected in the Top-10