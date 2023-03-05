White Sox's Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline from Domestic Violence Allegations

AP Photo/Matt York

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that it had completed its investigation into the domestic violence allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger and would not be "imposing discipline" on him.

The statement read:

"The office of the commissioner of baseball has competed its investigation into allegations against [Clevinger]. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

"As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards' recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation."

The White Sox said in a statement following that announcement that "we accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner's Office with respect to Clevinger."

The starting pitcher also released a statement:

In January, Olivia Finestead accused Clevinger on Instagram (h/t Associated Press) of abuse, showing images of bruises on her body and saying the injuries were "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and that she "finally left when he strangled me."

Finestead and Clevinger have one child together.

"Mike Clevinger, you really deserve hell I've kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant," she also wrote, adding that the pitcher "threw chew spit on our baby."

Additionally, Finestead told Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic that she had first contacted the MLB's Department of Investigations this past summer about regarding "incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse."

Among them, Finestead said he choked her in June and two weeks later slapped her. Per The Athletic's report, the White Sox were not aware of the accusations before signing Clevinger, and Major League Baseball already had an open investigation in process at the time.

The 32-year-old pitcher "emphatically" denied the accusations.

"He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter," a statement from his lawyers read in January. "We will not comment on Ms. Finestead's motive for bringing these false allegations. Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike's family. Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong."