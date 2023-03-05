WWE's Tamina Snuka Talks The Rock's Daughter Ava Raine, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

WWE's Tamina Snuka may not be making as many in-ring appearances anymore, but she is taking on an important new role: training Ava Raine, the daughter of The Rock.

Snuka, who is The Rock's cousin, has taken Raine under her wing as the young 21-year-old embarks on her own WWE career.

"When you have your niece who has been there watching your career through that whole time...and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, you can't help but be so totally proud of her," Snuka told TMZ Sports.

Raine has not made her in-ring debut yet but was revealed last year as a member of Schism, the stable with Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. She's currently settled into a valet role within the stable, though she has been training at the WWE Performance Center since signing with WWE in 2020.

Snuka also discussed the ongoing Bloodline storyline playing out on WWE's main roster. She expressed pride in Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa for helping bring WWE's most compelling storyline in years to life.

"Everybody wants to be part of the bloodline," Snuka said. "I'm proud of that bloodline. They are all thriving. They are finding who they are. They each have something to prove. It's a family bond."