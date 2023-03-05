NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Saturday

NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from SaturdayMarch 5, 2023
The NFL Scouting Combine continued on Saturday from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. On this day, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took center stage as they ran through a battery of tests and drills.
The quarterbacks got most of the attention, and the four top signal-callers in the draft class—Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson—were all in attendance.
Young will wait until Alabama's Pro Day to throw and take part in tests/drills, but the other three showcased their talents.
Here's a look at some highlights and reaction for that trio.
Kentucky QB Will Levis
Levis' rocket arm stood out during drills.
The 6'4", 229-pound quarterback also got a shout out from Scott Hanson of NFL Red Zone:
Levis has lofty goals for his pro career:
At this rate, he's looking like a surefire top-10 draft choice.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Richardson was the unanimous MVP on this day. He pretty much dominated everything he did on the field.
Richardson was clocked throwing the football at 60 mph too:
He showed off that power in drills:
Cam Newton comparisons were being thrown around, but ex-NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III provided this take:
Ultimately, Richardson was fantastic on this day and greatly improved his draft stock.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Smooth was the word to describe Stroud after people watched his throwing session.
It's hard to argue otherwise after watching some of his throws:
Like Levis and Richardson, Stroud only improved his standing in Indianapolis.
The pro days are up next for this quartet. Ohio State (March 22), Alabama (March 23) and Kentucky (March 24) have theirs scheduled. A date has not been announced for Florida's pro day.