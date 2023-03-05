X

    NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Saturday

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 5, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Anthony Richardson of Florida participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The NFL Scouting Combine continued on Saturday from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. On this day, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took center stage as they ran through a battery of tests and drills.

    The quarterbacks got most of the attention, and the four top signal-callers in the draft class—Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson—were all in attendance.

    Young will wait until Alabama's Pro Day to throw and take part in tests/drills, but the other three showcased their talents.

    Here's a look at some highlights and reaction for that trio.

    Kentucky QB Will Levis

    Levis' rocket arm stood out during drills.

    NFL @NFL

    That ball explodes out of his hand. <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qY3TtD6SGg">pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg</a>

    Phillip Dorsett II @Dorsett_4

    Will Levis 😳 🎯 Sheeeeesh

    NFL @NFL

    Showing off the cannon.<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/UKFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/tPHB35dxXq">pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq</a>

    Kentucky Football @UKFootball

    "This guy <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a>, there was in fact a noticeable buzz in the building when he stepped up there and everyone was waiting to see him just air it out."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/gjDSxC8G7A">pic.twitter.com/gjDSxC8G7A</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    Will Levis is throwing dimes and according to <a href="https://twitter.com/JamieErdahl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jamieerdahl</a>, the QBs and WRs all stop to watch when the ball's in his hands. 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/s9uxIp2ihj">pic.twitter.com/s9uxIp2ihj</a>

    The 6'4", 229-pound quarterback also got a shout out from Scott Hanson of NFL Red Zone:

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> is a self-proclaimed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLRedZone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLRedZone</a> super fan, and today he got a shout out from the one and only <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottHanson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottHanson</a> ☺️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/FWRYa5HzVj">pic.twitter.com/FWRYa5HzVj</a>

    Levis has lofty goals for his pro career:

    Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL

    Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: "I want to be the greatest of all time," via <a href="https://twitter.com/Eric_Edholm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eric_Edholm</a> <a href="https://t.co/cWCWUfyziN">https://t.co/cWCWUfyziN</a> <a href="https://t.co/zC5D8CP1zM">pic.twitter.com/zC5D8CP1zM</a>

    At this rate, he's looking like a surefire top-10 draft choice.

    Florida QB Anthony Richardson

    Richardson was the unanimous MVP on this day. He pretty much dominated everything he did on the field.

    NFL @NFL

    10'9" broad jump from <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> QB Anthony Richardson?!?!<br><br>WOW.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/9xUkx6JDtf">pic.twitter.com/9xUkx6JDtf</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson just set the QB record for vertical jump with a 40.5" jump.<br><br>He's 244 pounds. Wild. <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/829XPJP019">pic.twitter.com/829XPJP019</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Are you kidding me?<a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/19S8dsybEN">pic.twitter.com/19S8dsybEN</a>

    NFL @NFL

    - Set the QB Combine record for broad jump (10'9")<br>- Set the QB Combine record for vertical jump (40.5")<br><br>Decent start for <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> QB Anthony Richardson. 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson is having himself a day.<br><br>4.44u on his first run. 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/G1Uv9cyPst">pic.twitter.com/G1Uv9cyPst</a>

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    4.44u 40-Yard Dash (faster than CeeDee Lamb) 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/YHYuSyZD9p">https://t.co/YHYuSyZD9p</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Anthony Richardson shattered quarterback records at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a>, earning a maximum athleticism score of 99 (pending official numbers).<br><br>QB Combine Ranks (since 2003):<br><br>🔸 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 (2nd)<br>🔸 Broad Jump: 10'9" (1st)<br>🔸 Vertical Jump: 40.5" (1st)<br><br>Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/fywNpmnZF6">pic.twitter.com/fywNpmnZF6</a>

    Richardson was clocked throwing the football at 60 mph too:

    David Saba @QB_Eagles1990

    2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Max Velocity Leaders: <br>Dorian Thompson-Robinson (62 mph)<br>Anthony Richardson (60 mph)<br>Will Levis (59 mph)<br>CJ Stroud (59 mph)<br>Stetson Bennett (59 mph)

    He showed off that power in drills:

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson letting it FLY. <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/mRi0vkL7X6">pic.twitter.com/mRi0vkL7X6</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Light work. <a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a><br> <br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/njkE0VGBSp">pic.twitter.com/njkE0VGBSp</a>

    Cam Newton comparisons were being thrown around, but ex-NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III provided this take:

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Everyone compares Anthony Richardson to Cam Newton but he is his OWN BEAST. More natural thrower and MORE EXPLOSIVE runner.

    Ultimately, Richardson was fantastic on this day and greatly improved his draft stock.

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

    Smooth was the word to describe Stroud after people watched his throwing session.

    Drake Wally @DwallsterDrake

    So far, CJ Stroud is the best passer. Smooth, calm, effortless. Looks fantastic on all throws. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine2023</a>

    Landon Oliver @Landon3MR

    CJ Stroud is just so smooth.

    Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski

    Let's not get totally lost in Anthony Ricardson's standout day and miss the fact C.J. Stroud is the most natural thrower in this year's class. Straight smooth operator.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    CJ Stroud and DTR were spinnin' it in the passing drills man. Stroud is smooth

    Jay March @JayMarch

    If CJ Stroud gets drafted to the right team/situation he could be dangerous. <br>He's confident, smooth, accurate and just a natural at throwing the ball.

    It's hard to argue otherwise after watching some of his throws:

    NFL @NFL

    First throws of the day for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> QB CJ Stroud.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/PWjjhZupyh">pic.twitter.com/PWjjhZupyh</a>

    NFL @NFL

    CJ Stroud throwing moon balls. 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/adkpt7fogB">pic.twitter.com/adkpt7fogB</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> makes it look eaaaasy.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/TfutgvtpVw">pic.twitter.com/TfutgvtpVw</a>

    NFL @NFL

    "CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I've seen at the Combine." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/SFkqZyKj8j">pic.twitter.com/SFkqZyKj8j</a>

    Like Levis and Richardson, Stroud only improved his standing in Indianapolis.

    The pro days are up next for this quartet. Ohio State (March 22), Alabama (March 23) and Kentucky (March 24) have theirs scheduled. A date has not been announced for Florida's pro day.