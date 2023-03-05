Jayden Reed Posts Photo of 'Severe' Eye Infection; Full Participant at NFL Combine

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL draft prospect Jayden Reed made sure everyone knew he was dealing with an eye infection during the scouting combine after posting a photo on social media Saturday:

The photo came in response to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who noted the "severe eye infection." Reed decided to remain a full participant during the week in Indianapolis despite the limitation.

The former Michigan State receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, which ranked 16th among receivers. He also completed the vertical jump (33'5") and broad jump (10'1") during a full day of testing on Saturday while also taking part in on-field drills.

Reed's toughness could help him ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, where he could be a Day 3 pick. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed him as the No. 134 overall player in the class and 16th best receiver in the latest rankings before the combine.

On the other hand, team personnel might want to stay away this week until Reed's eye gets back to normal.