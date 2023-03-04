Carson Wentz Rumors: QB 'Determined to Continue Playing,' Open to 'Various Roles'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is "determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team," according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported that he spotted Wentz having dinner with his agents in Indianapolis, where the NFL Combine is being held this weekend.

Wentz, 30, was released by the Commanders on Feb. 27 after one season with the team in which he played in just eight games because of injury and performance.

He is now set to potentially join his third team in as many seasons as he also had a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 before being traded to Washington last offseason.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles has failed to live up to his draft billing after a strong start to his career. In 2017, he was an MVP candidate and was named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Philadelphia ended up winning the Super Bowl that year without Wentz, who tore his ACL in Week 14. He has not been the same since.

During his lone season in the nation's capital, Wentz threw for a career-low 1,755 yards—albeit in eight games—to go along with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions He went 2-5 in his seven starts.

He fractured a finger in a Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears and was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, who ended up starting the majority of the year for the Commanders.

SportsLine oddsmakers have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+300) as the favorites to land Wentz. The Las Vegas Raiders (+400) and Carolina Panthers (+500) are also among the front-runners.