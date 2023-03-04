X

    Texas A&M RB Devon Achane Expects to Beat DJ Turner for Fastest 40 Time at Combine

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) finds nothing but open field to the endzone after a short pass reception during the football game between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 5, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Texas A&M running back Devon Achane believes he will post the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2023 scouting combine, even beating Michigan cornerback DJ Turner.

    "Of course I expect to run the fastest time," Achane told reporters Saturday. "I saw DJ Turner ran a 4.26. That's very good. That's just setting the bar, setting the standard. I can't wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday."

    Turner has the fastest time in this year's event so far and the fourth-fastest time ever after posting an official time of 4.26 seconds:

    4.27u 40-YARD DASH 🤯<br><br>Michigan's DJ Turner II turned on the jets<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/gb5MYKTI5t">pic.twitter.com/gb5MYKTI5t</a>

    Receiver John Ross has the all-time record at 4.22 seconds, just ahead of Kalon Barnes (4.23) and Chris Johnson (4.24).

    Achane, considered the third-best running back in the class by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, has a chance to match these numbers as a former track star who competed in the 100-meter dash.

    The 5'9" running back totaled 1,102 rushing yards last year for the Aggies and averaged 6.4 yards per carry across his three collegiate seasons. He now has a chance to truly turn heads during his combine drills Sunday.

