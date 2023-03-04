Stetson Bennett at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships, quarterback Stetson Bennett is looking to prove he can be a legitimate NFL prospect at the scouting combine.

Bennett measured well compared to expectations Saturday, standing 5'11" and weighing 192 pounds:

The senior was listed at 5'11", 190 pounds at Georgia, and it seems there was no exaggeration. Comparatively, Bryce Young, the potential No. 1 pick in the draft, was listed at 6'0" by Alabama but measured just over 5'10".

Bennett also performed well in the 40-yard dash, showcasing his speed at 4.67 seconds:

There was mixed reaction after the run, as he didn't seem to give his best effort:

The mark wasn't too far off the top times by dual-threat quarterbacks Max Duggan (4.52 seconds) and Malik Cunningham (4.53).

Bennett added a 9'10" broad jump and 33.5-inch vertical on Saturday before showcasing his ability during throwing drills:

He proved himself as a winner in college while finishing fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He totaled 56 passing touchdowns with 14 interceptions over the last two years, adding 11 rushing touchdowns in that time.

Despite his production, he wasn't listed among the top 150 players by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, and he will likely be at best a Day 3 draft pick.

The scouting combine provides an opportunity for Bennett to improve his stock and show he can hang with the top prospects in the class.