    Stetson Bennett at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Stetson Bennett of Georgia participates in the broad jump during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    After leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships, quarterback Stetson Bennett is looking to prove he can be a legitimate NFL prospect at the scouting combine.

    Bennett measured well compared to expectations Saturday, standing 5'11" and weighing 192 pounds:

    Jed May @JedMay_

    Official measurements for Stetson Bennett:<br><br>5'11"<br><br>192 pounds<br><br>28 7/8" arms<br><br>10" hands

    The senior was listed at 5'11", 190 pounds at Georgia, and it seems there was no exaggeration. Comparatively, Bryce Young, the potential No. 1 pick in the draft, was listed at 6'0" by Alabama but measured just over 5'10".

    Bennett also performed well in the 40-yard dash, showcasing his speed at 4.67 seconds:

    NFL @NFL

    Two-time National Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/StetsonIv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StetsonIv</a> runs a 4.67. 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/sz0xQmYqCq">pic.twitter.com/sz0xQmYqCq</a>

    There was mixed reaction after the run, as he didn't seem to give his best effort:

    NFL @NFL

    How does <a href="https://twitter.com/StetsonIv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StetsonIv</a>'s 40 compare to Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield's?<br><br>Let's check the tape.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AsM4OrGqgK">pic.twitter.com/AsM4OrGqgK</a>

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Why does Stetson Bennett look like he's getting really tired 30 yds into his 40? It's a sprint, not a marathon.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: 4.67 40-yard dash<br><br>He can scoot a little.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    4.74 second run, unofficial. Bennett's 40 technique wasn't great. Could have run faster with a better start.

    The mark wasn't too far off the top times by dual-threat quarterbacks Max Duggan (4.52 seconds) and Malik Cunningham (4.53).

    Bennett added a 9'10" broad jump and 33.5-inch vertical on Saturday before showcasing his ability during throwing drills:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Stetson Bennett showing off the DEEP BALL 🏈<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/76eoV1jmOj">pic.twitter.com/76eoV1jmOj</a>

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    stetson bennett has looked very good letting it rip today. lowkey been the most consistent in this 1st group. <a href="https://t.co/t5tOtfDYPk">pic.twitter.com/t5tOtfDYPk</a>

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    Like him or not, but Stetson Bennett is throwing well

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    QBs Stetson Bennett and Will Levis look very good in their workouts today at the Combine.

    He proved himself as a winner in college while finishing fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He totaled 56 passing touchdowns with 14 interceptions over the last two years, adding 11 rushing touchdowns in that time.

    Despite his production, he wasn't listed among the top 150 players by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, and he will likely be at best a Day 3 draft pick.

    The scouting combine provides an opportunity for Bennett to improve his stock and show he can hang with the top prospects in the class.