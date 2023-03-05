The 5 Opponents We Want to See for Jon Jones' Next UFC Fight

1 of 5

Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou won't be getting holiday greetings from Dana White this year.

The hulking champion and the UFC czar had a long-running feud over myriad issues over the years, and the disagreements came to a head when White released Ngannou from his contractual obligations to the company and stripped him of the heavyweight belt.

He upped the ante during the Jones-Gane fight week by saying Ngannou will never compete in the UFC again and punctuating the declaration with "It's over."

Maybe. Or maybe not.

Lest anyone forget, White is a businessman.

And though he may not always admit it, he's had a hard time in the past walking away from gigantic paydays, even if he'd suggested beforehand they were unlikely.

What could be a bigger payday than Jones vs. Ngannou?

A champion who never lost his title in the cage facing off against the man who picked up the vacant title but just happens to be considered the greatest UFC fighter ever.

Put it in Vegas. Put it on Fight Island. Put it on Mars. If you promote it, they will come.

As for Jones, consider the first verbal grenade lobbed.

"Francis had the opportunity to face me, and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it's Francis Ngannou," he told Amine Mohamed of RMC Sport (11:11 mark). "If I'm correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy to dethrone me. He didn't believe in himself. Francis didn't believe in himself. He wasn't willing to gamble on himself."