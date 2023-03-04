Bryce Young at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bryce Young's measurements from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine are officially in.

The Alabama star stands just over 5'10" and 204 pounds.

ESPN's Field Yates also pointed out that Young's measurements are nearly identical to Kyler Murray's four years ago.

There are still differences in body type between Young and Murray. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has a thicker build than Young and has been able to handle hits by NFL defensive players without suffering a serious injury.

Murray is currently recovering from a torn ACL, but that came on non-contact play against the New England Patriots.

Everyone expected Young to be under 6'0", but it was unclear if he could get his weight up to at least 200 pounds. He told reporters on Friday he expected to be "around the 200-pound range."

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak noted Young's weight can be easily manipulated because he "has likely spent the past few weeks eating like he's never eaten before, and will carry extra water weight onto the scale in the effort to tack on an additional few pounds."

There's also the question of what weight Young is actually going to play at. It's good that he was able to get over the 200-pound threshold, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week the 21-year-old won't take part in throwing drills at the combine.

Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network said Young's weigh-in on Saturday doesn't really mean anything if he's not going to test at that weight.

Rapoport and Pelissero reported the other top quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class—Will Levis, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson—will throw at the combine.

Young is going to wait until Alabama's pro day to go through throwing drills.

Even with the questions about Young's size and weight going into the combine, he is regarded as one of the top players available in this year's class. B/R's NFL scouting department projected the Houston Texans to select him No. 2 overall in its most recent mock draft.

Young had a dominant two-year run as Alabama's starting quarterback. He won the 2021 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in 15 starts.

Even though the Crimson Tide had a rare down year, at least by their standards in 2022, Young still finished with 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns in 12 games. He capped off his college career by going 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.