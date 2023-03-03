Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Dodgers Seen as Favorites for Angels Star in 2023 Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt York

The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed as the early favorite to land Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman wrote:



"Some folks around baseball see the Dodgers — one of many that will make a play for Shohei Ohtani, baseball's best player — as the very early favorite for the two-way superstar.

"They cut payroll and no one denies Ohtani's impending free agency is one of the reasons (there seem to be many).

"Anyway, the Dodgers offer an enticing combination of pluses: They are perennial winners in a geographically desirable area for him (five of his seven finalists five years ago were on the West Coast), and they obviously have the wherewithal."

Ohtani should be the most coveted free agent in baseball history next year. The generational talent has starred on the mound and at the dish, especially over the past two seasons.

In 2021, Ohtani compiled 46 home runs, 100 RBI and a .965 OPS en route to the American League MVP award. On the mound, Ohtani went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts (23 starts).

The 28-year-old then had 34 home runs, 95 RBI and an .875 OPS in 2022. He did even better on the mound, though, thanks to a 15-9 record with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 frames.

Obviously, Ohtani merits a massive contract. Heyman spoke with nine agents last December, and four of them believed he would earn $500 million or more on his next deal.

Angels teammate Mike Trout is the owner of the largest contract in baseball history with a $426.5 million pact over 12 seasons.

Ohtani will make $30 million for the 2023 season. That number is the highest contract ever for an arbitration-eligible player. Unless he signs an extension with the Angels, though, he'll be entering the free agent market next year.